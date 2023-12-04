"Julia wouldn't mind having another kid" - Martina Navratilova on adopting children with wife after defeating cancer for second time

Martina Navratilova has recently revealed that her wife, Julia Lemigova, is open to the idea of having another child. This thought derived after the tennis legend defeated cancer for the second time.

Navratilova and Lemigova have been in a relationship for more than 17 years. They began dating in 2006 and got married on December 15, 2014. The 18-time Grand Slam champion had proposed to Lemigova during the 2014 US Open, which was soon followed by their wedding.

Following their marriage, Martina Navratilova also embraced her new role as a mother to Julia Lemigova's daughters, Victoria and Emma.

In January this year, Navratilova announced that she was suffering from Stage 1 throat and breast cancer. The former World No. 1 had also defeated breast cancer back in 2010 by undergoing radiation therapy.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion recently appeared on the "On with Kara Swisher" podcast, where she revealed that her wife Julia Lemigova has expressed a desire to adopt another child. She disclosed that Lemigova's decision stems from the fact that they have an "empty nest" and that she is also cancer-free.

Martina Navratilova also stated that even though Julia is ready to have children, she is not quite ready yet.

"Well, our girls, we have an empty nest just recently. So, you know, I was busy raising a family. Now, I'm not really sure. Again, with the cancer bout, you know, I really want to guard my time and try to figure out where best to put my energies. Tweeting is not it. I don't know. But neither is golfing. Well, Julia wouldn't mind having another kid. But I don't know. We'll see what happens on that front," Navratilova said.

"I was terrified that this could be a death sentence" - Martina Navratilova after receiving her second cancer diagnosis

Martina Navratilova speaking to the press at the 2023 WTA Finals

In the same podcast, Martina Navratilova also revealed that she was utterly terrified when she was diagnosed with cancer for the second time. She expressed that this fear stemmed from the fact that the original doctor was unable to identify the cancer's location. Consequently, this led the tennis legend to believe that this cancer was her "death sentence".

"The second time I got diagnosed, it was a "holy sh*t, I could die in a year or less" because the original doctor said it could be in my lungs or my kidneys or liver, which would mean it could also be in your brain. So before I knew exactly where it was, I was terrified that this could be a death sentence," Martina Navratilova said.

Navratilova expressed that the uncertainty surrounding her life, whether she would live or die, put various things into perspective for her.

"And once I found out it wasn't, the prognosis is very good. But still, it puts things in perspective, no doubt about it. When your health is at a crossroads like that, everything else takes second place," she added.