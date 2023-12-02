"Too risky and too dangerous" - Martina Navratilova voices concerns for gay players amid WTA's Saudi Arabia plans

Martina Navratilova recently criticized the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) for its prospects of hosting high-profile tournaments in Saudi Arabia in the future, citing the country’s poor record on human rights and LGBT issues.

Navratilova said she would not set foot in the country and expressed her concern for the safety of the female and gay players who may participate in the event.

In Saudi Arabia, there are no specific laws about sexual orientation or gender identity. However, judges can use their interpretation of Islamic law to punish people who are accused of having sexual relations outside marriage. This includes adultery, extramarital, and homosexual relationships. The punishments range from jail time and whipping to even death sentences.

The Middle Eastern country has been trying to boost its image as a sports destination in recent years, hosting several high-profile events such as the Next Gen ATP Finals, the Diriyah Cup, and the Saudi International golf tournament.

However, Navratilova, who is in a same-sex marriage, said that the WTA should not endorse a country that still supposedly oppresses women and persecutes LGBT people. She said she was worried for the players who may have to face discrimination or harassment in Saudi Arabia:

"I absolutely would worry [WTA events in Saudi Arabia]," Navratilova told BBC Sport. "I would worry for them as women, I would worry for them as gay women. People live in fear that live there. It’s just too risky and still too dangerous."

Martina Navratilova urges WTA to call for significant reforms in Saudi Arabia before hosting future tournaments

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova told BBC Sport that she did not think it was the right time for the WTA to embrace Saudi Arabia, and that she wanted to see more meaningful changes in the country before such a change transpired.

"I absolutely do not think so, not at this time [WTA embracing Saudi Arabia]," Navratilova said. "Do you know that old saying ‘Trust, but verify?’ With this it should be the other way around - verify, and then trust. There are still too many laws on the books where clearly women are not equal citizens to men in Saudi."

"Things have gotten better, no question about it, from what I read, but they still have a long way to go. I would like to see a few more meaningful changes before we say this is good enough for me," she added.

Martina Navratilova is regarded as one of the best tennis players ever with a total of 59 Grand Slam titles (18 singles, 31 doubles, and 10 mixed doubles), the highest in the Open Era. She came out as a lesbian in 1981 and is also regarded as a vocal activist for lesbian and gay rights.