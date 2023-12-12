Martina Navratilova blasts former US President Donald Trump as "coward" for skipping testimony in civil fraud trial 

Martina Navratilova recently called former US President Donald Trump a "coward" for refusing to testify again in his civil fraud trial in New York.

Navratilova, who has won 18 Grand Slam singles and 31 doubles titles, is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players ever. She is also an activist for LGBTQ rights, animal rights, and democracy, and has been a vocal critic of Trump and his policies.

The article that Navratilova posted was about Trump’s decision to back out of his planned testimony on Monday in his civil trial, showing his increasing annoyance with the New York case.

The trial is based on a lawsuit that New York Attorney General Letitia James brought last year. It alleges that Trump, his company, and his top executives deceived banks and insurers by overstating his wealth on financial statements. James wants more than $300 million in fines, and to ban Trump and other defendants from operating in New York.

Trump, who is also dealing with four criminal cases while running for president again next year, has rejected any wrongdoing and said that the charges are unfounded and a result of election meddling by President Joe Biden’s campaign. He has also criticized Judge Arthur Engoron as being "highly partisan & out of control" and James as being "racist."

Trump was supposed to testify on Monday for a second time in the trial, as the last key witness for the defense before the case ends. But in several posts on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump changed his mind and said he would not appear in court.

"I WILL NOT BE TESTIFYING ON MONDAY," he wrote, adding that he has "ALREADY TESTIFIED TO EVERYTHING & HAVE NOTHING MORE TO SAY."

Navratilova seemingly was not impressed by Trump’s change of mind. She shared an article by HuffPost on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, December 11.

"#coward," Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova slams Donald Trump's 2024 agenda, labeling it as a 'disaster'

Martina Navratilova recently voiced strong opposition to former US President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and his proposed policy agenda.

The article by HuffPost reported that former US President Donald Trump, who is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has revealed a radical policy agenda that would transform the country and the government if he gets reelected.

Trump’s plans include mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, bans on Chinese goods and Muslim visitors, removal of civil service safeguards for federal workers, exits from global pacts and treaties, nominations of right-wing judges, and bans on transgender health care and education.

The former president also pledged to back Israel in its conflict with Hamas and help the former to "destroy" the armed group. He also said he would keep on "fundamentally reevaluating" the role and function of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

On Monday, November 13, the 18-time Grand Slam champion shared her views on Trump’s plans on social media.

"Fascism 2.0 anyone? What a disaster another trump term would be…" Martina Navratilova wrote on X(formerly Twitter).