"Fascism 2.0" - Martina Navratilova blasts former US President Donald Trump’s radical 2024 agenda as ‘disaster’

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her strong opposition to former US President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and his policy agenda.

Navratilova, who is also an outspoken advocate for gay rights and social justice, called Trump’s plans "fascism 2.0" and warned of the dangers of another Trump term.

The article by HuffPost claimed that former President Trump, who is leading the race for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, has announced a radical set of policy goals that would drastically change the government and the country if he wins a second term.

The agenda includes plans to deport millions of illegal immigrants, ban Chinese imports and Muslim travelers, strip civil service protections from federal employees, withdraw from international treaties and agreements, appoint conservative judges, and prohibit transgender health care and education.

Trump also said he would stand with Israel in its war with Hamas and support the former's efforts to “destroy” the militant group. He also wants to continue to “fundamentally reevaluate” the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) mission and purpose.

Navratilova took to social media on Monday, November 13, and expressed her thoughts on Trump’s policy goals.

"Fascism 2.0 anyone? What a disaster another trump term would be…" Navratilova wrote on X(formerly Twitter).

Martina Navratilova criticizes Donald Trump for failing to distinguish between Joe Biden and Barack Obama in campaign speech

Martina Navratilova at the 2016 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently ridiculed former US President Donald Trump for an error in his campaign speech in New Hampshire.

Trump, who is vying for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, commended Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his anti-immigration stance during his speech.

However, the 77-year-old mistakenly asserted that Orban had urged Barack Obama's resignation, seemingly overlooking the fact that Joe Biden is the current president.

"They were interviewing him two weeks ago and they said, 'What would you advise President Obama? The whole world seems to be exploding and imploding.' And he said, 'It's very simple. He should immediately resign and they should replace him with President Trump, who kept the world safe,'" Trump said during his campaign speech.

On Sunday, November 12, the 18-time Grand Slam champion shared this video clip on her X (formerly Twitter) account, reacting to Trump’s blunder.

"Wow. Anyone on the right wanting to talk about Biden’s state of mind just needs to listen to this. And S**U…." Martina Navratilova wrote.

