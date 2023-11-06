"His brain is toast" - Martina Navratilova reacts to Donald Trump's claim that he won all 50 states in 2020 US presidential election

Martina Navratilova has not taken kindly to Donald Trump's unfounded statements on a landslide victory in the 2020 US presidential election.

As the 2024 US presidential election draws near, Trump has reaffirmed his belief that he emerged victorious in the previous election. During a campaign appearance at a state Republican Party event in Kissimmee, Florida, the former US President claimed that he had won all 50 states in the 2020 election. He also bragged about his showing in the popular vote.

"We won, last time, in 50 states. Think about it, 50 states, we won every state. We then did great in the election, we got 12 million more votes or so, 12 million more votes than we got the first time," he said.

However, it is important to note that President Joe Biden won the popular vote by a margin of over seven million votes and the electoral college with a tally of 306-232 in 2020. Biden even flipped previously Republican states like Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Taking to social media, Martina Navratilova reacted to Donald Trump's false claims with derision.

"Omg. His brain is toast…," Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Navratilova's negative reaction to Trump does not come as a surprise, given the 18-time Grand Slam champion's public disdain for the former US President.

The former World No. 1 recently also reacted to a video compilation of Donald Trump participating in various sports, including tennis, baseball, American football, volleyball and golf. The video subsequently transitioned into clips of Joe Biden falling down.

Upon coming across the video, Navratilova critiqued Trump's athletic performance and denounced him as a "pathetic athlete."

"This is funny- neither tennis ball he hit went in, the pitch bounced before it got to the plate and they call him a legend? A pathetic athlete is what he is. Pathetic," Martina Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Martina Navratilova takes a sarcastic dig at Donald Trump as ex-US president gets multiple gag orders imposed on him

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan recently reissued a gag order against Donald Trump in his 2020 election interference case. This order bars Trump from making public statements that target prosecutors, court staff or witnesses involved in the case.

Meanwhile, judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over Trump's civil fraud trial, imposed a gag order on the former US President and his attorneys, restricting them from making any public statements about the judge's communications with his staff.

Martina Navratilova reacted to the news of Trump's multiple gag orders on social media, sarcastically stating:

"Too bad!:)."

