Martina Navratilova slams 'dictator' Donald Trump after USDA Inspector General’s controversial firing

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has labeled President Donald Trump a "dictator" after the dramatic removal of an independent watchdog official from her post. Navratilova's sharp words came after U.S. Department of Agriculture Inspector General Phyllis Fong was escorted out of the building by security following her refusal to comply with Trump’s termination order.

The controversy began on January 24, 2025, when President Donald Trump fired 17 inspector generals across various federal agencies. These inspector generals are independent officials tasked with monitoring waste, fraud, and abuse within their respective agencies.

Among those fired was Phyllis Fong, a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Fong, who had been investigating high-profile cases including Elon Musk's Neuralink and a listeria outbreak at Boar's Head, refused to leave her position, citing legal non-compliance with the termination notices.

Trending

Fong's defiance led to her being escorted out of the building by security on January 29, 2025. In an email to her colleagues, she stated that the Independent Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency had determined that the termination notices did not comply with legal requirements and were therefore not effective.

Reacting to the news on X (formerly Twitter), Martina Navratilova wrote:

"The dictator has arrived."

Expand Tweet

President Trump defended his actions, calling the firing of inspectors general a "very common thing to do". However, the Inspector General Act of 1978 mandates that the President must give Congress a 30-day notice and provide a specific cause for firing an inspector general.

Martina Navratilova slams President Donald Trump’s cabinet as an "oligarchy"

In Picture: Martina Navratilova (Image source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova criticized Donald Trump’s controversial cabinet picks, describing them as a move toward an "oligarchy."

The 47th President of the United States unveiled his key appointments for his second term, which included figures such as Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services, Stephen Feinberg for Deputy Defense Secretary, Pam Bondi as Attorney General, Kash Patel for FBI Director, and Elon Musk for the Department of Government Efficiency.

One of the most debated appointments was former PayPal COO David Sacks, nominated to serve as the White House Artificial Intelligence and Crypto Czar. His nomination drew significant backlash due to his polarizing stance on immigration.

Navratilova voiced her alarm on X, warning against the concentration of power in the hands of a select few individuals.

"We will have an Oligarchy cabinet if I ever saw one," Navratilova wrote.

In other news, Martina Navratilova endorsed strong criticism of Donald Trump’s financial dealings and alleged ties to Russian oligarchs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback