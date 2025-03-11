Martina Navratilova blasts $319B-worth Elon Musk as a 'fraud,' accuses him of 'lying' about democrats paying illegal immigrants to secure votes

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has branded billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk a "fraud" and accused him of perpetuating disinformation about Democrats' position on illegal immigration. Navratilova's biting attack was in reaction to Musk's recent comments, in which he stated that the Democratic Party lures and retains illegal immigrants by economically incentivizing them to come into the U.S. and making them voters.

Musk, nominated by President Donald Trump to head the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has been outspoken about his intentions to streamline federal spending and root out waste. In an exclusive interview with Fox News host Larry Kudlow, Musk lamented over what he termed general mismanagement of finances in the government.

The 53-year-old referenced a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report, which said federal fraud and waste totaled almost half a trillion dollars a year.

"There's been a tremendous amount of waste and fraud in the government. There have been many audits that have pointed out that there's tremendous amount of waste and fraud in the government, in fact, there was a report issued by the GAO (Government Accountability Office) last year during the Biden Administration which estimated the the federal government fraud to be half a trillion dollars," Musk said (at 01:44).

Musk, who is estimated to be worth $319.6 billion (as per Forbes), claimed that reducing unnecessary entitlement spending would stem illegal immigration, accusing Democrats of using these monies to lure undocumented immigrants into the nation and eventually gain their votes.

"The waste and fraud in entitlement spending -- that's the big one to eliminate. That's the half trillion, maybe 600 or 700 billion a year. That's also the mechanism by which Democrats attract & retain illegal immigrants by essentially paying them to come here & then turning them into voters," he said (at 14:48).

Navratilova, a long-time social justice campaigner and vocal critic of right-wing politics, took to X to denounce Musk's comments, saying:

"He is just flat out lying… what a fraud."

Martina Navratilova called out Elon Musk after his heated clash With Minnesota Senator

In Picture: Martina Navratilova during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards (Source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova went after Elon Musk and "MAGA snowflakes" after his fiery exchange with Minnesota Senator Tina Smith over his order mandating weekly reports from federal employees. The decision prompted a huge backlash, including a rebuke from Smith, who referred to it as "the ultimate d*ck boss move" on X.

Musk responded by asking her what she had done in the last week. But Smith quickly put him in his place, emphasizing that her accountability is to her constituents, not him.

"Elon Musk, I hate to break it to you but you aren’t my boss. I answer to the people of Minnesota. But since you bring it up, I spent last week fighting to stop tax breaks for billionaires like you, paid for by defunding health care for moms and babies," she wrote.

Eighteen-time Grand Slam singles title winner Navratilova entered the fray, weighing in with her two cents.

"Nothing wrong with that post, Maga snowflakes…," Martina Navratilova posted. The term "snowflakes" is often used to describe individuals perceived as overly sensitive.

In other news, Martina Navratilova criticized Elon Musk over Starlink securing an FAA contract, calling it the "biggest grift of all time."

