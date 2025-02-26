Martina Navratilova slams $364B-worth Elon Musk over Starlink landing FAA contract, calls it the 'biggest grift of all time'

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has taken a dig at Elon Musk's Starlink, calling its recent FAA contract the "biggest grift of all time." She reacted to the news of SpaceX's satellite internet service potentially taking over a significant contract with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Musk, estimated to be worth $364 billion (according to Forbes), is positioning its Starlink satellite internet service to potentially take over a significant contract with the FAA to modernize the United States' air traffic communications system. This contract, valued at approximately $2 billion, was originally awarded to Verizon in 2023. It focuses on updating the FAA's aging network infrastructure.

The FAA has begun testing Starlink terminals at its facility in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and at two additional non-critical sites in Alaska. These tests aim to evaluate the feasibility of integrating Starlink's low Earth orbit satellite technology into the FAA's telecommunications infrastructure.

Reacting to the news, Martina Navratilova, an outspoken critic of Musk, took to X and wrote:

"Wow… this grift is the biggest grift of all time."

This potential transition has raised concerns regarding conflicts of interest, given Musk's extensive involvement in various government projects and his advisory role to President Donald Trump. Additionally, former FAA officials have expressed alarm about integrating Starlink into the nation's aviation system without comprehensive testing and review, citing potential safety and reliability issues.

Verizon has already invested nearly $200 million in updating the FAA's communications system using fiber-optic technology and stated that it is unaware of any amendments or terminations to its existing contract.

Martina Navratilova mocked Elon Musk with one-word response to ‘DEI immigrant’ remark after SpaceX Starship blast

In Picture: Martina Navratilova during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards (Source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova backed a pointed jab at Elon Musk, branding him a "DEI immigrant" after SpaceX’s Starship rocket exploded during a crucial test flight. Last month, the 400-foot-tall rocket lifted off from SpaceX’s Starbase in Texas but failed minutes into its seventh test flight. While the first-stage booster safely returned, the spacecraft was lost.

Amid the fallout, an X user aimed at Musk, questioning his leadership:

"When is SpaceX gonna get rid of the DEI immigrant running the company?"

The remark was likely a response to Musk’s recent contentious claim that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies contributed to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Musk had suggested that the Los Angeles Fire Department’s focus on DEI initiatives may have undermined its ability to control the blazes effectively.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion reshared the post with a one-word response, signaling her agreement.

"Ha!" Martina Navratilova wrote.

In other news, Martina Navratilova criticized Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s weekly report requirement for federal employees, calling it "performative idiocy."

