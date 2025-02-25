Martina Navratilova rips into Elon Musk-Donald Trump’s weekly report mandate for federal employees as 'performative idiocy'

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova criticized Elon Musk’s latest directive as the head of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Navratilova called Musk’s move to require federal employees to submit weekly accomplishment reports or risk termination “performative idiocy,” adding her voice to the growing backlash against the controversial policy.

Ad

Musk, appointed by President Donald Trump to lead DOGE, recently announced a new initiative aimed at enhancing efficiency in the federal workforce. The directive mandated that all federal employees must report their weekly accomplishments, with Musk warning that failure to comply would be interpreted as a voluntary resignation.

"Consistent with President Donald Trump's instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation," Musk wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Those who do not take this email seriously will soon be furthering their career elsewhere," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The announcement drew widespread criticism and confusion as several federal agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Defense, urged their employees to ignore the order, citing concerns over security and procedural legitimacy. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) later clarified that responding to the email was optional, further fueling the debate.

Amid the controversy, Ron Filipkowski, a former federal prosecutor and political commentator, called attention to the internal resistance within the Trump administration. He noted that several cabinet members had already instructed their employees to disregard Musk’s directive, questioning its authority and enforceability.

Ad

"This post comes long AFTER half of Trump’s cabinet instructed their employees not to respond to the email. So who do they work for?" Filipkowski tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Martina Navratilova, an outspoken critic of Musk and Trump, weighed in on the matter with a scathing rebuke. The tennis legend took to social media to mock the directive. She suggested that if federal employees collectively refused to comply, the policy would be rendered ineffective.

"Imagine if no one responded—now what? Fire everyone? This chainsaw bullsh*t is nothing but performative idiocy dressed as cutting the 'fat'," she tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Martina Navratilova blasts Elon Musk & ‘MAGA snowflakes’ following his tense exchange with Minnesota Senator

In Picture: Martina Navratilova during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards (Source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova called out tech billionaire Elon Musk and "MAGA snowflakes" after his heated exchange with Minnesota Senator Tina Smith.

Ad

Musk and Donald Trump’s directive requiring federal employees to submit weekly reports faced strong backlash, including from Smith. Taking to X, she called it "the ultimate d*ck boss move."

"This is the ultimate d*ck boss move from Musk - except he isn’t even the boss, he’s just a d*ck," Smith wrote.

Ad

Musk fired back, asking what she had accomplished last week. Smith quickly shut him down, emphasizing her accountability to constituents, not him.

"Elon Musk, I hate to break it to you but you aren’t my boss. I answer to the people of Minnesota. But since you bring it up, I spent last week fighting to stop tax breaks for billionaires like you, paid for by defunding health care for moms and babies," she wrote.

Ad

Ad

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion then joined the conversation, writing:

"Nothing wrong with that post, Maga snowflakes…," she posted, suggesting that she saw no issue with Smith's remarks and implying that supporters of the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement were overreacting. The term "snowflakes" is often used to describe individuals perceived as overly sensitive.

In other news, Martina Navratilova called Elon Musk a "d*ck" over his controversial H-1B visa stance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback