Martina Navratilova slams Elon Musk & 'MAGA snowflakes' after his heated exchange with Minnesota Senator

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has waded into a fiery online debate between tech mogul Elon Musk and Minnesota Senator Tina Smith. Navratilova slammed the Tesla and SpaceX CEO and "MAGA snowflakes" in response to the former's clash with the Democratic senator.

The controversy began when Elon Musk, appointed the head of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Trump’s administration, recently unveiled a policy requiring all federal employees to report their weekly accomplishments.

In a directive that stirred widespread debate, Musk declared that failure to comply would be interpreted as a voluntary resignation. The directive is part of DOGE's mission to streamline federal operations, reduce wasteful spending, and enhance productivity.

"Consistent with President Donald Trump's instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation," Musk wrote.

The move drew sharp criticism from many, including Senator Smith, who did not mince words in her response. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Smith called Musk’s directive "the ultimate d*ck boss move," asserting that he had no authority over her.

"This is the ultimate d*ck boss move from Musk - except he isn’t even the boss, he’s just a d*ck," Smith wrote.

Musk fired back, challenging Smith by asking:

"What did you get done last week?"

The senator swiftly countered, emphasizing her accountability to her constituents rather than Musk, writing:

"Elon Musk, I hate to break it to you but you aren’t my boss. I answer to the people of Minnesota. But since you bring it up, I spent last week fighting to stop tax breaks for billionaires like you, paid for by defunding health care for moms and babies."

Martina Navratilova, known for her outspoken criticism of Musk, weighed in on the exchange.

"Nothing wrong with that post, Maga snowflakes…," she posted, suggesting that she saw no issue with Smith's remarks and implying that supporters of the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement were overreacting. The term "snowflakes" is often used to describe individuals perceived as overly sensitive.

Martina Navratilova bluntly called Elon Musk a "d*ck" for his controversial stance on H1B visas

In Picture: Martina Navratilova during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards (Source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova criticized Elon Musk for his contentious stance on the H-1B visa issue, which ignited intense online debates in December 2024. Musk, whose companies Tesla and SpaceX rely on the program to recruit highly skilled foreign workers, defended it in a heated exchange with a Trump supporter on X (formerly Twitter).

The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B. Take a big step back and F**K YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend," Musk wrote.

In response to Musk's tweet, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion wrote:

"He is just such a d*ck.."

During the controversy, President Donald Trump voiced his support for Musk's stance, telling The New York Post in an interview that he has consistently backed the H-1B program.

