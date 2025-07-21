"Talk about delusion" - Martina Navratilova calls out Donald Trump after he shares bizarre AI video of Barack Obama being arrested

Martina Navratilova criticized Donald Trump following the US President's decision to share an AI video showing the arrest of former President Barack Obama. Just a few weeks back, Trump made startling accusations against Obama concerning election fraud.On Sunday, July 20, Trump took to his self-owned social media platform, Truth Social, and shared the AI-generated video of Obama being arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The video, originally shared on TikTok, started with a clip of Obama saying:&quot;No one, especially the President, is above the law.&quot;Next, clips of several prominent American politicians saying the phrase, &quot;no one is above the law,&quot; were shown. The video then cuts to an Oval Office meeting between Trump and Obama, where FBI officers come in and arrest the latter, with the former laughing throughout the scene. To conclude, the video shows a dejected Obama in jail.On X, renowned TV producer Kyle Griffin, who is serving as the Executive Producer of The Weeknight on MSNBC, subsequently posted:&quot;Donald Trump just reposted an AI video depicting President Obama being arrested by FBI agents. Yes, really.&quot;Former WTA No. 1 and 18-time singles Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova took notice of Griffin's post and, keeping up her criticism of Donald Trump, wrote:&quot;Talk about diversion and delusion,&quot; Navratilova wrote.&quot;That's how it's done&quot;- Martina Navratilova showed support for Barack Obama in aftermath of Donald Trump's 'vile' take on 2025 Washington plane tragedyMartina Navratilova (Source: Getty)In late January this year, a passenger plane and an army helicopter collided in the vicinity of the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, leaving all 67 passengers and crew aboard the two airborne vehicles dead. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Donald Trump blamed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies, suggesting that recruitment in the aviation industry should be based on 'competence' and not race.Martina Navratilova vociferously objected to Trump's remarks and delivered a damning reaction on X, writing:&quot;He is just vile.&quot;Later, Navratilova laid bare her appreciation for former President Barack Obama's response to the tragedy, which was one of empathy for the families of the people who perished and gratitude towards the first responders.&quot;Thank you. And that’s how it’s done…,&quot; Navratilova wrote in reaction to Obama's words.Navratilova has often voiced her concerns about the way the second Donald Trump-led administration's words and actions, from the President's ambitions of expanding US territory to his handling of the tense situation between Russia and Ukraine, and more.