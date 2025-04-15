Martina Navratilova calls Donald Trump 'weak' as US President distances himself from Russia-Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump seemingly distanced himself from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, calling it his predecessor Joe Biden's war. The 78-year-old associated the ongoing war with the 2020 U.S. presidential election, claiming it wouldn't have happened if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden hadn't allowed it. Notably, American tennis legend Martina Navratilova criticized Trump's statement, calling him "weak."

Trump took to social media to lay bare his views on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions. His statements came nearly a day after a brutal Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy killed around 34 people.

Trump stated that he faced no problem during his previous term in preventing the conflict. The 78-year-old added that Russian President Vladimir Putin respected him and he was working "diligently" to stop the destruction.

"The War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine. I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening. President Putin, and everyone else, respected your President! I HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS WAR, BUT AM WORKING DILIGENTLY TO GET THE DEATH AND DESTRUCTION TO STOP," he wrote.

Notably, a few days ago, US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff went to Russia to meet Putin, promoting Trump's bid to resolve the conflict. Zelenskyy meanwhile, had pushed back against Trump's claim earlier, urging him to visit Ukraine and witness the collateral devastation caused by the war.

In his statements shared on Truth Social, Trump also claimed that Zelenskyy and Biden handled the situation poorly. He added that he was focused on ending the war.

"If the 2020 Presidential Election was not RIGGED, and it was, in so many ways, that horrible War would never have happened. President Zelenskyy and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin. There were so many ways of preventing it from ever starting. But that is the past. Now we have to get it to STOP, AND FAST. SO SAD!" He added.

18-time Major champion Martina Navratilova, a staunch critic of Trump, later shared her views on the matter. The 68-year-old slammed the US President, implying that he never takes responsibility for his actions, always deflecting blame.

"How weak is trump? This weak. Nothing is EVER his fault. NOTHING. all hat, no cattle," she wrote on X.

In February 2022, Russia initiated a full scale invasion of Ukraine, following a buildup of troops along the border.

Martina Navratilova has been a staunch critic of Donald Trump for quite some time

In Picture: Martina Navratilova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Image Source: Getty

As mentioned earlier, Martina Navratilova is amongst the notable figures who have frequently opposed Donald Trump's steps and policies on political matters. Notably, Navratilova has been actively doing so since the 2024 US Presidential elections.

The Republicans secured a commanding 312 electoral votes, compared to the Democrats' 226, thus clinching the presidency. As a result, Trump became the 47th president of the United States in his second bid. Martina Navratilova was seemingly dissapointed after the development.

"Well, Trump won. Fear and anger won. And a country that was born as a racist patriarchy proved beyond any reasonable doubt it still is a racist patriarchy. Not sure when this ceases to be true," Martina Navratilova wrote on X.

The American tennis icon recently criticized Trump for enjoying a round of golf in Florida shortly after announcing a sweeping set of tariffs targeting most of the United States' trading partners.

