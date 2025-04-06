  • home icon
  • Martina Navratilova slams Donald Trump for golfing after his tariffs rattle U.S. markets

Martina Navratilova slams Donald Trump for golfing after his tariffs rattle U.S. markets

By Geoff Poundes
Modified Apr 06, 2025 11:46 GMT
Martina Navratilova and Donald Trump (Source: Getty)
Martina Navratilova has again criticized Donald Trump after the US president enjoyed a weekend of golf in Florida. Last week, Trump announced a sweeping raft of exceptional tariffs against most of the US's trading partners, prompting a financial meltdown in the world economy. The US itself was hit with a reported $2.5 trillion loss from its stock market.

Despite the turmoil, Trump announced that he would be competing in his own Jupiter senior golf championship, and on Saturday, declared that having won in the first round of the event, he'd be playing in Sunday's final round. In March Trump put out a statement that he'd won another of his club championships at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach County, Florida.

18-time Major champion Navratilova, always quick to criticize Donald Trump on a range of issues, immediately questioned the president's priorities on her X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Oh well, why not play golf every weekend??? No matter what else is going on."
Martina Navratilova is a respected voice on the political left. An active defender of LGBTQ and women's rights, the 68-year-old uses her various social media platforms to get across her point of view, and Trump's new administration is often in her crosshairs.

Martina Navratilova is a long-time critic of Donald Trump

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: Getty
Martina Navratilova's dislike for Trump and his new government is well-documented. The former World No. 1 has over 455,000 X followers and regularly takes Trump to task on the platform. She's admonished the president on many issues, from US deportation policy to Trump's appointment of Elon Musk and his policy of vastly reducing the federal workforce.

In the New York businessman's first few weeks as president, Navratilova responded to a succession of executive orders issued by Trump. These included an intention to annex both Canada and Greenland, even touting US military action, which the tennis legend vehemently opposed. Navratilova posted on X:

"History will prove Trump to be by far the worst president ever - he is a dictator through and through - a dictator is not the same as small government."
Martina Navratilova X Account | Source: Martina Navratilova X/@martina
Navratilova was the world's top women's player for 332 weeks in the 1970s and 1980s. She won 167 singles titles and 59 Major titles across singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. For many, the Czech-born naturalized US citizen is the greatest women's player of all time.

