Martina Navratilova gives her verdict on whether President Donald Trump is 'mentally ill'

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has yet again expressed her disdain for President Donald Trump. The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion reposted an assertion that criticized Trump as not being mentally qualified for the office. By tweeting the quote—attribution to political candidate Evan McMullin—Navratilova further engaged in her habitual criticism of the controversial figure.

Navratilova's vocal political viewpoint is nothing unusual. She has consistently denounced Trump's rhetoric, policies, and supposed ethical transgressions over the years. From accusing him of racism and financial transactions to cautioning against his effect on democracy, she has never hesitated to speak her mind.

Her most recent reaction came when Trump was under new scrutiny for reportedly suggesting reductions in the Veterans Affairs Department, allegedly making false claims about history, and delivering inflammatory speeches that escalated political tension. By posting the critical quote—"The longer we pretend that he isn't mentally ill, the more devastation we're going to experience"—Navratilova publicly declared where she stands.

Although the quote was commonly credited to McMullin, there is no record to be found that he ever said such words. McMullin has, however, had past criticisms of Trump's leadership, temperament, and alleged abuse of power. The uncertainty regarding the quote's origin did not prevent it from spreading, especially with a celebrity like Navratilova sharing it.

Navratilova reposted the quote on her official X (formerly Twitter) account on March 5, 2025, writing.

"Yes."

Martina Navratilova raises concern as Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on Canada & Mexico

In Picture: Martina Navratilova during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards press conference (Image source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova was worried about President Donald Trump's recent tariff policy on Mexico and Canada. Trump made the announcement on March 4, 2025, that the U.S. would impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada.

As per reports, Trump justified the action as a move meant to discourage offshoring, slow down illegal immigration, and reduce drug trafficking during a March 3, 2025, White House press conference and asked Mexico and Canada to step up efforts against these problems.

"On the tariffs, is there any room left for Canada and Mexico to make a deal before midnight? And should we expect those Chinese tariffs, the extra 10% to take effect tomorrow?" a journalist asked Trump at the White House.

"No room left for Mexico or for Canada. No, the tariffs, they're all set. They go into effect tomorrow," Trump replied.

Reacting to the news, Navratilova warned that the move could cause a sharp rise in inflation. She wrote on X:

"Jesus. Welcome to trump induced inflation 2.0."

In other news, Martina Navratilova criticized Donald Trump's proposal to relocate residents of Gaza.

