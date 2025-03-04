Martina Navratilova sounds the alarm after $5B-worth Donald Trump confirms 25% tariffs on Canada & Mexico, issues warning about US inflation

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova never hesitates to speak about politics, and her latest reaction to President Donald Trump's new tariff policy is no exception. When Trump stated that the U.S. would impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican imports on March 4, 2025, Navratilova had something to say regarding the economic impact. The 18-time Grand Slam champion warned that the move has the potential to sharply increase inflation.

In a March 3, 2025, White House press conference, President Donald Trump, estimated to be worth $5 billion (as per Forbes), declared that starting from Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the U.S. will impose 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada. The reason is to pressure the two nations to reverse the trend of sending manufacturing abroad and to prevent illegal immigration and the smuggling of narcotics.

“On the tariffs, is there any room left for Canada and Mexico to make a deal before midnight? And should we expect those Chinese tariffs, the extra 10% to take effect tomorrow?” a journalist asked Trump at the White House.

"No room left for Mexico or for Canada. No, the tariffs, they're all set. They go into effect tomorrow," Trump replied.

In response to the news, Martina Navratilova, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump, took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed how the newly placed tariffs will be a contributor to inflationary forces, leading to increased prices for consumers and even to the entire U.S. economy, as she tweeted:

"Jesus. Welcome to trump induced inflation 2.0."

The news has created fears of a trade war, which caused financial markets to plummet. The S&P 500 declined 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.6%. Stocks like Nvidia plummeted, with its stock declining 8.7%.

Economists warn that such tariffs can push inflation higher, keeping economic growth at bay and extending high interest rates, which affect mortgages and loans. In contrast to Trump's first term, when low inflation softened tariff impacts, the scenario poses more economic risk.

Canada and Mexico are considering retaliatory measures in return. Canadian authorities indicated they would be prepared to apply counter-tariffs, and Mexico threatened further trade measures. These measures would again increase tensions and destabilize North American trade flows.

Martina Navratilova warns of war risks after President Donald Trump outlines territorial expansion plans in inaugural address

In Picture: Martina Navratilova during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards press conference (Image source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova slammed the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump's inaugural address, and compared his vow to "expand our territory" to a hostile takeover. During his January 20, 2025, inauguration, Trump vowed to make the expansion of territory a priority and have American astronauts walk on Mars.

"The United States will once again consider itself a growing nation, one that increases our wealth, expands our territory, builds our cities, raises our expectations, and carries our flag into new and beautiful horizons. We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars," he said (at 00:29).

In response to his statement, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion construed his ambiguous comment as war or conflict, tweeting on X:

"If expanding our territory is not war, what is it? A hostile takeover, like in business?"

