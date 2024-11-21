Martina Navratilova takes a dig at Donald Trump; questions President-elect's association with controversial Project 2025

Martina Navratilova recently took a dig at Donald Trump for his statement against Project 25. The 78-year-old stated that he doesn't have to do anything with the project and he knows nothing about it.

Project 25 was launched by the Heritage Foundation, and it delivered policy plans for future Republican administrations. It is a 920-page document that describes how the next presidency under Trump will look like; however, it is being considered controversial because of the policies on immigration and abortion, which have scared a lot of Americans.

Trump is usually spoken of because of his take on strict border controls and illegal immigrants, and with the Project 25 controversy, he faced a lot of backlash, to which he said that he has nothing to do with the project. In the presidential debate with Kamala Harris on September 10, he stated: (as quoted by PBS news)

"I have nothing to do with Project 25," said Trump. "I haven't read it. I don't want to read it purposely. I'm not going to read it. This was a group of people that got together, they came up with some ideas, I guess some good, some bad, but it makes no difference. I have nothing do with it."

On the contrary, it is seen that most of his former administration officials were a part of contributing to the ideas of this project. Martina Navratilova weighed in on this ongoing controversy and took a dig at Trump on her X account.

"Trump- I don’t know anything about Project 2025. Trump- I know more about everything than anyone. Media- most of your promises and agenda are in Project2025. Trump- I don’t know anything about Project 2025," wrote Martina Navratilova.

Martina Navratilova penned a note after Donald Trump's electoral win

Martina Navratilova at the 2024 French Open (Image Source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova has always been vocal about her criticism of Donald Trump and has voiced her opinions about him. She did the same after Trump won the presidential elections on November 5 with 312 votes against Kamala Harris.

Following his victory, she took to her X and showcased her dissent on the matter, saying:

"Well, Trump won. Fear and anger won. And a country that was born as a racist patriarchy proved beyond any reasonable doubt it still is a racist patriarchy. Not sure when this ceases to be true," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Donald Trump will be starting his tenure from January 2025.

