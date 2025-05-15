Martina Navratilova thinks President Donald Trump has turned USA into "dictatorship" after reports of his banners in government buildings

Tennis great Martina Navratilova has expressed outrage over large portraits of US President Donald Trump reportedly being installed at government buildings.
"People for the American Way," a progressive group, first brought attention to the matter on its X page. A photo shared by the profile showed a massive picture of the president being installed next to one of former President Abraham Lincoln.
The banners went up at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a US federal government agency founded by Lincoln in 1862.
"US government buildings now appear to be putting up giant banners of Donald Trump’s face, echoing authoritarian dictatorships," the picture was captioned.
Popular podcaster Fred Wellman weighed in on the installation, describing it as "deeply fascist." Replying to Wellman's post, Martina Navratilova, who is a staunch critic of the American president, observed:
"Fascist, communist- take your pick. It is a f&%#$&g dictatorship."
Navratilova, who has over 450,000 followers on X, frequently voices her political opinions on the Elon Musk-owned platform.
Martina Navratilova is a Donald Trump critic and has labeled him a 'dictator'
Martina Navratilova has expressed strong opposition to US President Donald Trump's policies, particularly his stance on LGBTQ+ issues and abortion. She has also frequently labeled him a "dictator."
The tennis legend had supported Democrat Party's Kamala Harris in the last US Presidential election and reacted with dismay when Trump was elected for his second (non-consecutive) term.
Taking to X, she wrote in November 2024:
"Fear and anger won. And a country that was born as a racist patriarchy proved beyond any reasonable doubt it still is a racist patriarchy."
Appearing on "The Late Late Show" in 2017, she described the Republican Party leader as a "threat to the world," stating:
"I think he is a threat to the world, not just our country. I'm trying to do my part, to figure out how to get involved, rather than just tweeting - that's not enough. I think he's sexist and racist, and all of those things."
However, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion does appear to side with Trump on his stance against allowing male-to-female transitioned athletes in women's sports.
Navratilova, who has asserted that women's sport is "not a place for failed male athletes," conceded that Trump was right in his decision to ban them from competing by virtue of a new executive order.
However, she has insisted in her X bio that she will continue to vote blue (Democrat), despite their stance on women’s sex-based spaces.