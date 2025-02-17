Martina Navratilova drops 3-word reaction to Donald Trump's 'saving the country' claims

Martina Navratilova has long been outspoken about her distaste for Donald Trump. The American tennis legend has regularly criticized the US President, most recently sharing her views on Trump’s apparent ambition to wield executive power akin to French military leader, Napoleon.

Trump referred to a famous phrase by French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte, underscoring the notion of a leader operating above the law for the sake of national preservation. The 78-year-old made the remarks on his Truth Social platform.

"He who saves his country does not violate any law," it read.

A user on X pointed out that Trump's comments echoed the Führerprinzip from Nazism, where Hitler’s will was deemed above the law, and unquestionable, suggesting a parallel.

The comments later caught the attention of 18-time Major champion and longtime Trump critic, Martina Navratilova, who echoed the user's sentiment with a brief response.

"Hmm. Sounds familiar," she wrote.

Donald Trump was appointed as the new chairman of The Kennedy Center. However, his appointment sparked protests outside the center. Martina Navratilova soon expressed disdain for the 78-year-old and claimed that most of the world "hates Donald Trump."

"I think he is a threat to the world": When Martina Navratilova criticized Donald Trump with a few harsh words

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: Getty

During an episode of The Late Show in 2017, Martina Navratilova expressed her belief that Donald Trump poses a global threat, not just to the US. She emphasized her desire to take action beyond tweeting and criticizing his stance. Notably, it was during the 78-year-old's first term as president.

"I think he is a threat to the world, not just our country. I'm trying to do my part, to figure out how to get involved, rather than just tweeting - that's not enough. I think he's sexist and racist, and all of those things," she said.

The Czech-American, a vocal critic of Trump, was seemingly disheartened when he won the US Presidential election last year in November. The tennis legend voiced her frustration, comparing Trump’s victory to the triumph of fear and anger.

"Well, Trump won. Fear and anger won. And a country that was born as a racist patriarchy proved beyond any reasonable doubt it still is a racist patriarchy. Not sure when this ceases to be true," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Having served as President from 2016 to 2020, Trump has secured a second term, which started in January 2025.

