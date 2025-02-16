Martina Navratilova says most of the world 'hates Donald Trump' after protestors campaign against $5.8B-worth President's Kennedy Center takeover

18-time Major winner Martina Navratilova rarely shies away from using her social media platform to criticize Donald Trump. The tennis legend is a long-term Trump critic and gave her reaction to the protests against his appointment as the chairman of the Kennedy Center.

Trump, who Forbes estimates is worth $5.8 billion, was announced this week as the new chairman of The Kennedy Center, which puts on more than 2000 shows each year, many embracing diversity and inclusion. Until Trump's leadership, the Kennedy Center is reported to feature a democratic leaning board.

Following the announcement of the newly constituted board on Wednesday, protestors were pictured outside the Kennedy Center to voice their disapproval of Trump's takeover. A clip of the protest was posted by X user Democratic Wins Media on Saturday with the caption:

"BREAKING: Protestors have arrived at the Kennedy Center to protest Donald Trump’s take over of the center. This is huge."

Martina Navratilova took notice of the post and was quick to react to the clip as she wrote:

"Most of the world hates Trump," she commented.

The new Kennedy Center board includes Vice-President J.D. Vance's wife Usha Vance. Dan Scavino and Sergio Gor; Chief of Staff Susie Wiles; and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s wife, Allison Lutnick.

Martina Navratilova has made no secret of her distaste for Donald Trump over the years

Martina Navratilova's dislike of Donald Trump is well-documented. During his first term in office, she appeared on RTE's Late Late Show to voice her criticism of the president and how she considered him a threat to the US, which is her adopted country.

In a video shared by The Late Late Show's YouTube channel on 16th September 2017, Navratilova voiced her disapproval of the 78-year-old and said:

"I think he is a threat to the world, not just our country. I'm trying to do my part, to figure out how to get involved, rather than just tweeting - that's not enough. I think he's sexist and racist, and all of those things," she said (0:10 onwards).

Navratilova, now 67, is an influential voice in the tennis world, after a long and illustrious career on the court. She was World No. 1 for 332 weeks and won 167 singles titles and 177 doubles titles, which are Open Era records.

The naturalized US citizen took home an astonishing 59 Major titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

