"Women’s sports are not a place for failed male athletes" - Martina Navratilova on transgender high-jumper winning girls' high school state title 

Martina Navratilova recently stated that women's sports should not be a refuge for male athletes who have not succeeded in their respective fields. Her comment came as a reaction to transgender high-jumper Maelle Jacques winning the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA) indoor track and field championship.

On Sunday, February 11, Jacques secured first place in the girls' high jump competition. With a jump of 5 feet 1 3/4 inches, Jacques outperformed all other athletes in the Division II competition held at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire. Throughout the season, Jacques participated in four regular meets, and emerged victorious in each one.

Navratilova has been a prominent advocate for various causes, including women's rights, women's rights in sports and LGBTQ rights. She has been notably vocal and critical regarding the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports, arguing that they possess an unfair advantage over biological women.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion reaffirmed her position on transgender athletes competing in women's sports following Maelle Jacques' victory in the girls' high jump category at the NHIAA championships. She emphasized that women's sports should not serve as a platform for "failed male athletes," urging for a change in rules to prohibit transgender athletes from participating in women's sports.

"And I will keep saying this as nauseum until the rules change- women’s sports are not a place for failed male athletes," Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Martina Navratilova: "I'm all for trans rights on a civil level, a hundred percent"

Martina Navratilova speaking to the press at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova had previously stated that she was not opposed to transgender athletes; rather, she advocated for women athletes to compete on as level a playing field as possible.

The former World No. 1 believes that individuals who were "male" but now identify as "women" should only compete in the male category.

"We are not against trans athletes. We are for women athletes to compete on as level a playing field as possible, which means the males who now identify as women, should compete in a male category and women who identify as men but don't take testosterone can compete as women. Because there is still no advantage physically over other women athletes," Navratilova said On with Kara Swisher podcast.

The 67-year-old has faced criticism for her views on transgender athletes participating in women's sports, with some labeling her as transphobic.

In light of this, the former World No. 1 stated that she fully supported transgender rights on a civil level and was also not opposed to transgender athletes. Clarifying her stance, Navratilova expressed that she was only concerned with someone with a "male" body competing as a woman in women's sports.

"I'm all for trans rights on a civil level, a hundred percent. And this is not against trans athletes. This is against male bodies competing as women if they identify as women. Many sports don't even have any mitigation, any allowance for lowering the testosterone level, et cetera," Martina Navratilova said.