"The body is the whole effing issue" - Martina Navratilova slams 'ignorant' coverage of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas

Martina Navratilova recently criticized Forbes for its coverage of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. The 67-year-old dismissed an article the magazine published on its website titled 'Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas' Body Is Not The Problem' on 4 February 2024.

On 25 January 2024, The Telegraph reported that Lia Thomas was engaged in a legal challenge she launched against world swimming's governing body World Aquatics. According to the report, Thomas filed a complaint in September 2023 and had kept it confidential. She went directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and is being represented by Tyr, one of Canada's most reputed law firms.

The objective of Thomas' legal challenge is to overturn a World Aquatics policy adopted in June 2022. The policy states that only transgender women who underwent transition before they turned 12-years-old could compete in women's swimming events. Thomas came out as transgender in 2018, when she was around 18-19 years old.

In Forbes' article, the author seemed to suggest that Thomas' challenge should raise questions of gender-segregated sports. The author is also of the opinion that gender-segregated sports exist to ensure men's dominance. Martina Navratilova, who has always insisted on keeping transgender athletes away from women's sports, took a direct shot at the article and took to social media to voice her opinion.

"I have seen some really ignorant pieces before, but I do believe this one takes the cake. The body is the whole effing issue- not the outside but the inside! How one looks is totally irrelevant," she wrote on X.

Martina Navratilova has taken direct swipes at Lia Thomas before

In April 2023, Lia Thomas' remarks during an appearance on Dear Schuyler, a podcast hosted by transgender swimmer Schuyler Bailar, sparked controversy.

In the posdcast episode, Thomas called out feminists who didn't support her swimming rights across women-specific events.

Navratilova hit out at Thomas for her comments with a fiery message on social media.

"NEWSFLASH Lia- it's not fair. We shouldn't have to explain it to you over and over. Also- stop explaining feminism to feminists," she wrote.

In March 2022, Navratilova urged the NCAA to make changes to its rules to prevent Lia Thomas from participating in women's swimming events. She spoke out in an interview with NewsNation, alleging that Thomas' achievements in the sport will always be in question.

"Right now, the rules are what they are. Maybe put an asterisk there, if she (Lia Thomas) starts breaking records left and right and if Lia goes to the Olympics because she's hitting her prime now physically," she said.

Navratilova's criticism of Lia Thomas has divided opinion. While there are people who agree with her views online, she has faced backlash in the past for certain statements.