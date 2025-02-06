Martina Navratilova credits Donald Trump for banning transgender women from female sports despite setting US 'on fire'

Martina Navratilova has set aside her vocal animosity for Donald Trump to welcome his decision to sign an executive order banning transgender women from competing in women's sports. The 18-time Grand Slam champion also criticized her party of choice, lashing out at the Democrats for their opposition to the move.

Navratilova has been outspoken in her advocacy against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports, consistently asserting that "male bodies are different from female bodies" and arguing that "women’s sports are not a place for failed male athletes."

The former World No. 1 got her wish on February 5, as Donald Trump signed an executive order that prohibits transgender women from competing in women's sports. The order is aimed at high school and college-level athletes, preventing their participation at the grassroots level. The President hosted advocates and athletes who supported the cause at the White House for the signing.

While Martina Navratilova welcomed Donald Trump's order, she expressed her frustration over the Democrats "failing" women by not taking the same stance on transgender participation in women's sports.

"I hate that the democrats totally failed women and girls on this very clear issue of women’s sports being for females only," she posted on X.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion also endorsed an X user's comment about the Democrats simply handing the political win to Donald Trump.

"The thing about this image is that it’s an 80-20 issue that Dems simply handed to Trump and the right to appease some extreme activists. It’s about as easy of a win as there is in politics," the user posted.

"As I have been saying….," Navratilova responded.

However, Martina Navratilova also emphasized that crediting Trump for the move just the once was enough, since the United States was "on fire" under his leadership.

"I think crediting him once already is enough. Meantime our country is on fire… and I don’t mean California," she wrote.

Martina Navratilova calls Donald Trump 'racist' after his civil rights directive

Martina Navratilova recently denounced Donald Trump following a directive from his Justice Department that instructed its civil rights division to halt all ongoing litigation and suspend new cases.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion did not take kindly to the news, calling Trump a racist and arguing that his actions contradicted his words.

"But no, Trump is not racist at all...look at what he does, not what he says," she posted.

Martina Navratilova also recently criticized the NFL for reportedly removing the "End Racism" messaging from the field for the upcoming Super Bowl LIX after Donald Trump announced his plans to attend the highly anticipated clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

