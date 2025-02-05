Martina Navratilova delivers 2-word verdict on NFL's decision to remove 'End Racism' message over Donald Trump's plans to attend Super Bowl

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova did not hold back in her reaction to reports of the NFL removing its "End Racism" messaging from the Super Bowl LIX end zones. These reports surfaced ahead of this weekend’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, where President Donald Trump is set to be in attendance.

The NFL’s decision marks a significant shift in its messaging strategy, as "End Racism" has been a staple in the end zones since 2021, alongside other inclusivity-focused slogans such as "It Takes All of Us" and "Choose Love." The "End Racism" message has been a part of the league's "Inspire Change" initiative launched in response to social justice movements.

The change comes amid a broader political shift, with many corporations and institutions rolling back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives following Trump’s inauguration last month. Reports indicate that while "Choose Love" and "It Takes All of Us" will remain, "End Racism" has been notably omitted.

Navratilova, known for her long-standing criticism of Trump, expressed her outrage, calling the decision an act of cowardice in a blunt two-word response:

"Effing cowards…".

The Athletic reported that the NFL conveyed this decision internally to high-level employees earlier this week. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reaffirmed the league's commitment to diversity efforts, despite the change in messaging.

"We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League," Goodell said. "We’re going to continue those efforts because we’ve not only convinced ourselves, I think we’ve proven ourselves that it does make the NFL better."

Martina Navratilova argues Donald Trump’s public remarks can’t hide his true racist stance

Martina Navratilova weighed in on the newly inaugurated Donald Trump administration, referencing a statement from Gerald A. Griggs, a prominent attorney and social advocate.

Griggs had posted on X (formerly Twitter) about a new civil rights directive issued by Trump's Justice Department:

"The Justice Department has instructed its civil rights division to pause all ongoing litigation and refrain from initiating new cases or settlements. The directive, addressed to Kathleen Wolfe, the Trump-appointed supervisor of the division, orders a halt to filing new complaints, motions, amicus briefs, and similar actions."

In response, Navratilova contended that Trump's approach to racial issues contradicts his public statements, writing:

"But no, Trump is not racist at all...look at what he does, not what he says."

In other news, Martina Navratilova voiced her concerns about the state of US politics following Donald Trump’s rise to crypto billionaire status.

