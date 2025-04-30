Martina Navratilova labels Donald Trump a 'dictator' over 'communist judges' remark

Martina Navratilova has again criticized Donald Trump after the US President gave a speech attacking the US judiciary. The President was speaking at a rally in Michigan on the 100-day anniversary of his return to power. He mounted an impassioned defense of his achievements since January and addressed the issue of US judges obstructing his measures.

Trump has been frustrated as some judges have intervened to try to thwart some of his policy decisions. In his first 100 days, he has seen the judiciary issue more than 100 court rulings, according to the New York Times (reported by BBC.co.uk), to prevent deportations of illegal immigrants and to order the government to undo deportations that have already taken place.

Trump said in his speech:

"We cannot allow a handful of communist radical left judges to obstruct the enforcement of our laws and assume the duties that belong solely to the president. Judges are trying to take away the power given to the president."

An incensed Navratilova commented on Trump's statement, calling him a "dictator":

"I truly hate his guts. He is a dictator through and through while making deals with communists."

Donald Trump's Vice President JD Vance has previously given the administration's view of judges. Three weeks after taking power, he stated on X:

"Judges aren't allowed to control the executive's legitimate power."

Martina Navratilova is a consistent critic of Donald Trump and his presidency

2023 WTA Finals - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova's hostility towards Trump is well-documented. She has over 455,000 X followers and regularly uses the platform to take the US President to task. She has criticized his administration on many issues, including deportation policy and what she saw as his attacks on civil liberties.

When Trump returned to office in January, Navratilova was energized by a raft of executive orders he issued, including an intention to annex Greenland and Canada. The tennis icon again referred to Trump as a "dictator" on X:

"History will prove Trump to be by far the worst president ever - he is a dictator through and through - a dictator is not the same as small government."

Martina Navratilova X Account | Source: Martina Navratilova X/@Martina

For many, Martina Navratilova is the greatest women's player of all time. The Czech-born naturalized US citizen was the World No. 1 for 332 weeks in the 1970s and 1980s.

