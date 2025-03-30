Martina Navratilova ridicules Donald Trump after "tennis and golf" attack on federal employees

Martina Navratilova has again censured US President Donald Trump, this time over his White House attendance record. Navratilova, the 18-time Major singles champion, is a long-time critic of Trump and has stepped up her social media campaign against him since his re-election last November.

Navratilova has joined several opposition voices who are unhappy about the Trump administration's cuts to federal jobs. Trump has asked multi-billionaire Elon Musk to head a cost-cutting task force known as DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), which has cut government jobs by over 172,000 in February alone (according to CNBC).

Trump has suggested that those federal employees were playing tennis or golf rather than working, as reported by Fortune. Navratilova was responding to an X user called Walkman, who highlighted the fact that Trump himself had played 18 games of golf since assuming the presidency in January, at considerable cost to the taxpayer. The X user noted:

"Says the a------ who' played golf who’s played golf 18 times sine becoming President. And those 18 times have cost American taxpayers $26 million. DOGE Muskie should be all over this one. But nooooo, he’d rather cut education & veterans employees. Wake up America, we’re gettin screwed over. Again."

Navratilova was quick to add her voice to Walkman's, criticizing Trump's sporting prowess as well as his attendance record:

"Who is playing golf again? Donnie doesn't play tennis because 1 - he is not very good and 2 - it's much harder to cheat in tennis than golf..."

Navratilova may have been referring to Trump's recent announcement that he had won the annual golf championship at Trump International in Palm Beach, a club he owns. According to dailymail.co.uk, Trump also claimed to have won the 2023 event, despite not having turned up to play the first round.

Martina Navratilova is a long-time opponent of Donald

Trump

Martina Navratilova - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova's status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time ensures that when she voices an opinion, she is heard. She has nearly 456,000 X followers and often posts on her various social media channels about a range of issues, from LGBTQ concerns to women's rights.

Navratilova has suggested before that, in her view, Trump can be less than honest. After the US president declared his Palm Beach win, she posted on X:

"If you cheat in golf, you cheat everywhere."

As a tennis player, Martina Navratilova's achievements were unrivalled -- she was World No. 1 for 332 weeks, collecting an incredible 167 singles titles. She also won a total of 59 singles, doubles and mixed doubles Major championships.

