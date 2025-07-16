"Mental midget" - Martina Navratilova slams Donald Trump after he questions 'low IQ' of 2 female democrats while showing off his own

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova took to social media to share her reaction to US President Donald Trump's comments on Democratic members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett regarding their IQ. Navratilova, who retired from competitive tennis in 2006, has been a firm critic of Trump's administration and his policies.

Martina Navratilova is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. She was a dominant force in tennis during the 1980s, winning 59 major titles, including 18 in singles, 31 in women's doubles, and 10 in mixed doubles. She has also been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ and female tennis players' rights. Since Trump decided to run for the presidency, Navratilova has regularly shared her opinions on the former's policies and public remarks on social media.

Trump's recent comments on two democratic representatives, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Jasmine Crockett, came just a month after AOC had said that Trump should have faced impeachment for his attack on Iran. Crockett has also been a vocal critic of Trump's administration. Speaking to reporters, Trump said (quotes via Aaron Rupar on X):

"AOC -- look. I think she's very nice. But she's very low IQ, and we really don't need low IQ. Between her and Crockett, we're gonna give 'em both an IQ test to see who comes out best. I took a real test at Walter Reed medical center and I aced it. Now it's time for them to take a test."

Trump has been involved in a public back-and-forth with Crockett for the past few months, with Crockett even referring to the president as a "buffoon". Navratilova reacted to the president's latest comments, writing on X:

"Mental midget strikes again."

Martina Navratilova has previously said that the only thing she agrees with Donald Trump on is his policy on the exclusion of transgender women in women's sports.

Martina Navratilova on Donald Trump: "I call him a psychopath"

Navratilova at Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova recently called the 47th US President a 'psychopath' while criticizing his policies. The former World No. 1 tennis star wrote on X:

"Without a doubt. I call him psychopath by proxy because trump cares not a whit how many people his policies literally kill. Like dismantling USAID. Maybe it wasn’t perfect, but then fix it, don’t destroy it. Though destroying something is just so much easier than fixing it."

The Czech-born Martina Navratilova, who became a US citizen in 1981, has also previously said that she fears the United States is slowly becoming a “totalitarian state” under Donald Trump, and said that she doesn't think she would be allowed into the country under the current policies. Earlier this month, Navratilova also discussed Trump's plans for an immigrant detention center in Florida, calling it bizarre.

