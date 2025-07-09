Martina Navratilova furious with Donald Trump administration as reports emerge of inhumane conditions in 'Alligator Alcatraz' camp

Martina Navratilova lashed out at US President Donald Trump's administration after reports of inhumane living conditions at the 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention camp emerged. The detainees described (via CBS News) that conditions at the Florida detention center were unbearable due to a scarcity of food, no water to bathe, and constant bright lights that made it difficult to sleep.

Ad

The detention facility is set in Florida as part of President Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration in the US and is expected to host more than 3000 detainees. The report also adds that the detainees have complained about unhygienic conditions, such as food with maggots in it, large mosquitoes and a lack of water.

Martina Navratilova often shares her thoughts on various topics on social media. The 18-time Grand Slam Champion has long been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump. She posted her thoughts as the claims were shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Trending

"This is awful. Full on Nazi stuff without the killings (yet)."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Florida Government, however, denied such allegations raised by the detainees and said that they are "completely false". Stephanie Hartman, the Director of Communications for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, told CBS that the facility was in order and met all the standards.

Martina Navratilova shared further criticism of President Donald Trump

Martina Navratilova at the Wimbledon Invitational 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova was also critical of US President Donald Trump on his answer when the media asked him to comment on how long detainees would stay at the 'Alligator Alcatraz' camp. Instead of giving a straightforward response to the question, the President spoke about his love for the state of Florida, his connections to the place, along with admiring the Oval Office.

Ad

A post surfaced on X featuring Trump's comments.

"During a press conference a reporter asked Trump how long detainees would stay at Alligator Alcatraz. She asked the question twice. His answer was baffling. He spoke about Florida, his friends, his cottage, the Oval Office, New York City and taxes."

Navratilova reacted to this on X and wrote:

"Omg!!! This man has no f**king idea what he is saying and why he is saying it. But Biden?????? God help us all."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Martina Navratilova also called the detention center a display of cruelty by the Trump administration in another post.

Navratilova is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, and was ranked as the world No.1 in women's singles for 332 weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More