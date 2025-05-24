Martina Navratilova insists Donald Trump is a "fascist", invokes her Czech lineage to assert her claim

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her feelings about the US president, Donald Trump, and labelled him a 'fascist' by highlighting her Czech lineage. The former tennis player is also known for voicing her opinions about political matters on social media.

Ad

Navratilova was one of the most significant figures in the tennis industry, having delivered several impressive performances over her career. She has won 167 singles titles and 177 doubles titles in her career, among which are her 59 Grand Slam titles. The former Czech-American player retired in 2006, after competing at the US Open, where she won the mixed doubles title with Bob Bryan.

Along with her legendary career, Navratilova has also made a name for herself by boldly voicing her opinions against Trump. Most recently, she involved herself in a lengthy exchange with an X user, who denied stating that Trump was 'fascist', as he fought in Vietnam and claimed to know what fascism was.

Ad

Trending

Respecting the user's service in Vietnam, the former tennis player, who is originally from Martina Šubertová in Prague, Czechoslovakia, contrasted his thoughts about Trump not being a 'fascist' and invoked her lineage to assert her claim. Navratilova was stripped of her Czechoslovakian citizenship in 1975 after she asked the US for political asylum and received temporary residence, and then became a US citizen in 1981.

In her argument, she also referred to her grandparents, including her grandmother Agnes Semanska, who was a tennis player for the Czechoslovak Federation before the Second World War and ranked as high as No. 2 among Czech women during her amateur career.

Ad

"I grew up in Europe. My parents and grandparents lived through two wars. I also recognize a fascist- and trump is doing everything that fascists were doing prior to WWII. So there is that. And I thank you for your service!" wrote Martina Navratilova.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Martina Navratilova regained her Czech citizenship in 2008, becoming a dual citizen. The former World No.1 recently dropped a one-word reaction on Donald Trump's remark on Taylor Swift.

Martina Navratilova takes a dig at Donald Trump for his Easter message

On April 20, Easter Sunday, the US president, Donald Trump, penned a message on Truth Social, wishing everybody a happy holiday and also adding harsh comments for the 'Radical Left, 'judges', and Joe Biden. He blamed them for making way for criminals, gang members, and other rule violators to enter the country.

Ad

"Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country. Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!" Trump said.

Ad

Passing an attack on Biden, he added:

"Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America."

Following this, he added more lines about Biden, calling him the 'worst' and most 'incompetent' president. This post caught the attention of Martina Navratilova, who replied to Trump's message on X by calling him 'evil' and saying that he was a 'total narcissist'.

Ad

"He is just evil. He can’t help it. Being nasty gives him pleasure. A total and utter psychopath and toxic narcissist," Martina Navratilova said.

Expand Tweet

The former tennis player recently made her feelings known on Donald Trump's public fiasco during his Riyadh visit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More