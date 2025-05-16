Martina Navratilova drops 1-word reaction to Donald Trump saying Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova reacted to US President Donald Trump's social media post claiming Taylor Swift is no longer "hot". The singer came out in support of Democrat nominee Kamala Harris during last year's presidential election, won by Trump.
Swift had endorsed Kamala Harris for President in September 2024 on Instagram, citing that the Democrat Party's nominee "fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them".
"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift had declared in a post on Instagram, triggering outrage among Trump supporters and the President himself.
At the time, Trump had reacted angrily, posting "I hate Taylor Swift," to over 7 million followers on his social media website, Truth Social. In his latest rant against the popstar months later, on May 16, Trump wrote on his platform:
"Has anyone noticed that, since I said "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT," she's no longer "HOT??
Reacting to Trump's statement, Yashar Ali, a journalist on X, noted that Swift has just wrapped up a two-year tour "that broke every touring record in history and pulled in billions of dollars". Ali was referring to Swift's Eras Tour, which raked in over $2 billion and is the highest-grossing tour by any musical act.
Navratilova, who had also endorsed Harris in the election, seemingly in agreement with Ali's take, responded with a one-word reaction on X. Notably, Navratilova had reacted with glee at Swift's endorsement of Kamala.
"Lol," Navratilova wrote on X.
Navratilova has often shared her criticism of Donald Trump and his policies on social media.
Martina Navratilova has been vocal in her opposition to US President Donald Trump
Martina Navratilova, who has more than 450,000 followers on X, has been outspoken about her political beliefs on the platform. She recently labelled Donald Trump's presidency as a "dictatorship" and has often criticized the 45th and 47th President of the United States.
Appearing on The Late Late Show in 2017, Martina Navratilova described Trump as a "threat to the world".
Explaining her stance against Trump, she said, "I'm trying to do my part, to figure out how to get involved, rather than just tweeting - that's not enough. I think he's sexist and racist, and all of those things."
The former World No. 1 reacted with dismay when Trump was re-elected President last year. Moments after he was declared the winner, she posted on X:
"Fear and anger won. And a country that was born as a racist patriarchy proved beyond any reasonable doubt it still is a racist patriarchy."
However, the tennis star did side with Trump in his decision to ban female transgender athletes from women's sports.