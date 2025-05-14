Martina Navratilova makes her feelings known on Donald Trump's public blunder during Riyadh visit

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to Donald Trump losing composure during his first foreign trip since taking office. The American, who has been a staunch critic of the 47th President of the USA, believes that he might be losing control of his mind and legs.

Trump flew to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, earlier on Tuesday (May 13) and inked a $142-billion defense agreement with Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. The 78-year-old addressed several other issues during his visit to a US-Saudi investment forum as well, including Israel's war on Gaza and sanctions on Syria.

At the end of his speech, Donald Trump wanted to go to the side of the room he was sitting in, but seemingly walked in the wrong direction. An X (formerly Twitter) account has since suggested that the 47th President of the USA might be going 'senile', going by how confused he appeared to be in the video below:

18-time singles Major titlist Martina Navratilova reposted the above report on her social media handle, claiming that Trump might not be at the top of his cognitive functions anymore.

"His mind is gone as are his legs..." Martina Navratilova wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Navratilova directed his ire at the $5 billion-worth President (via Celebrity Net Worth), saying he was good at 'kissing a**' after a video of him interacting with Saudi generals began doing the rounds of social media.

"Cadet bone spurs does know how to kiss a**," the American legend wrote on X.

In the past, the 68-year-old has even gone as far as to call Trump an "adjudicated rapist" and a "cultist", while also having accused him of a "PR stunt" last June following an attempt on taking his life.

Martina Navratilova on Donald Trump: "An adjudicated rapist so not exactly a defender of women"

In February, Martina Navratilova came out in defense of Janet Mills, the governor of Maine, after she was threatened by Donald Trump for not following his executive order of trans athletes not being allowed to participate in women's sports. The American also insisted that the 47th President of the USA "hates all trans people" in a strongly-worded X post.

"Bye cultist. I call it as I see it. I do not agree with the governor of Maine policy but trump has no business threatening her like that. Also trump is an adjudicated rapist so not exactly a defender of women- he just hates all trans people. Other than his bootlicker [Caitlyn] Jenner," Martina Navratilova wrote on her X handle earlier this year.

For what it's worth, Trump didn't receive Navratilova's sympathy even after he survived an assassination attempt while speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2024 US elections. The tennis legend maintained that his ear, which was the body part that was grazed by the shooter's bullet, was bandaged in a dubious way according to a friend of hers who was the nurse practitioner.

