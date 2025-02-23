"Donald Trump is an adjudicated rapist" - Martina Navratilova lashes out at $5.4B-worth President for 'threatening' Maine governor

Martina Navratilova made bold remarks on President Donald Trump for 'threatening' the Governor of Maine, Janet Mills, over transgender athletes dispute. Trump recently claimed to strip Maine of its federal funding if it did not align with his government's executive order banning transgender women from participating in women's sports.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion admitted that even though she did not necessarily agree with what Maine Governor Janet Mills had to say, she could not ignore the threat targeted towards her. She also called the President out on his anti-LGBTQ stance.

The Tennis legend took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared how she felt about the matter. She is known for being straightforward in expressing her distaste for the President and his policies.

"Bye cultist. I call it as I see it. I do not agree with the governor of Maine policy but trump has no business threatening her like that. Also trump is an adjudicated rapist so not exactly a defender of women- he just hates all trans people. Other than his bootlicker [Caitlyn] Jenner," Martina wrote.

Martina Navratilova had also previously spoken about the involvement of transgender women athletes in women's sports. Even though she is a staunch supporter of LGBTQ rights, she has made it known that it makes the competition unfair for the ones who are biologically women.

Martina Navratilova on trans women participating in women's sports

Martina Navratilova at a Press Conference - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova came out as bisexual in 1981 and has been one of the greatest queer sporting icons since. However, she had also been very vocal about how transgender women competing in women's sports is unfair.

She made her opinions known on an episode of the 'On with Kara Swisher' podcast in 2023.

"This is not against trans athletes. This is against male bodies competing as women, if they identify as women," she said.

She threw light on how no matter how much testosterone blockers or hormonal therapy is done, it still gives transgender athletes an edge over the biological females.

"So we are not against trans athletes. We are for women athletes to compete in as level a playing field as possible. Which means the males, who now identify as women, should compete in a male category. And women who identify as men but don’t take testosterone can compete as women. Because there is still no advantage physically over other women athletes. That’s all that’s about," she added (28:00 onwards).

