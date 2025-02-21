"I don’t hate Donald Trump, I hate his policies" - Martina Navratilova makes feelings clear on US President

Martina Navratilova has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump and recently clarified her stance on the former U.S. President. The tennis legend claimed that while she doesn’t have any personal hatred toward the 78-year-old, she opposes his policies.

Ad

Navratilova regularly takes to social media to react to the happenings in US politics. A recurring theme in her political commentary is the Trump slander.

Recently, in a heated exchange with an X account which claimed that Trump is the 'Greatest President in the past 100 years,' Navratilova responded:

"You mean greatest mistake, surely"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Further, the 18-time Grand Slam champion launched a scathing attack on Trump.

"History will prove trump to be by far the worst president ever- he is a dictator through and through- a dictator is not the same as small government," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, she clarified that she possesses no personal hatred, writing:

"I don’t hate trump- I hate his policies. Now go away Magat."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Recently, Navratilova slammed Trump and his policies online by using the President's own words about bullying.

Martina Navratilova reacts to Donald Trump's AP ban using his own words about 'bullies'

Martina Navratilova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

During a press conference at the White House, referring to Hamas while talking about Gaza's redevelopment, Donald Trump said about bullies:

Ad

"You know bullies? You know what a bully is, right? You know the bully, I’ve always ― and I found it throughout my life, a bully is the weakest person. And they’re bullies. Hamas is bullies. The weakest people are bullies. You know that, right?"

More recently, while speaking to reporters at Mar-A-Lago, Trump opened up about his ban on the Associated Press. He demanded they use the term 'Gulf of America' instead of the 'Gulf of Mexico.'

Ad

"The Associated Press just refuses to go with what the law is and what has taken place. It's called the Gulf of America now. It's not called the Gulf of Mexico any longer. I have the right to do it."

A video of Trump's commentary was posted on X and Martina Navratilova reversed the 78-year-old President's words and wrote:

Ad

"What did donnie say about bullies? They are coming from a position of weakness? Hmm"

Expand Tweet

This is Donald Trump's second term in office with his first term coming from January 2017 to January 2021. He was elected as the 47th President of the USA in November 2024 and currently holds office along with JD Vance as Vice President.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback