Martina Navratilova flips Donald Trump’s own words on bullying to slam President's AP ban over 'Gulf of America' demand

Martina Navratilova has turned Donald Trump’s own words against him as she criticized the President for banning the Associated Press over the 'Gulf of America' demand. Trump had previously stated that "bullies" are the "weakest people", and the American tennis legend called him out for employing what appeared to be a bullying tactic against AP.

Ad

A week ago, when the 78-year-old president held a press conference at the White House, he addressed the Gaza redevelopment and hostage negotiations. Trump shared his thoughts on bullies and claimed they are "the weakest people" with his remarks aimed at Hamas.

"You know bullies? You know what a bully is, right? You know the bully, I’ve always ― and I found it throughout my life, a bully is the weakest person. And they’re bullies. Hamas is bullies. The weakest people are bullies. You know that, right?" Trump said.

Ad

Trending

His comments drew criticism, with many pointing out the irony of his statement given his own history of strong-arm tactics.

Speaking to reporters recently at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump defended banning the Associated Press from White House events, claiming they refused to follow his executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America." He justified the decision, saying:

"The Associated Press just refuses to go with what the law is and what has taken place. It's called the Gulf of America now. It's not called the Gulf of Mexico any longer. I have the right to do it."

Ad

He added that the AP would stay banned until they agreed to use the new name.

A video of Trump's comments about banning the AP was posted on X and Martina Navratilova reacted to it by using the president's words against him. She wrote:

"What did donnie say about bullies? They are coming from a position of weakness? Hmm"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Martina Navratilova reacts to protest against President's Kennedy Center takeover

Martina Navratilova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Donald Trump recently installed himself as chairman of the Kennedy Center and removed earlier appointees. The 78-year-old cited opposition to the so-called "Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth."

Ad

His move sparked outrage and protests at the Kennedy Center. A video was shared on X of the protests. Reacting to the video, American tennis legend, Navratilova wrote:

"Most of the world hates Trump"

Expand Tweet

Navratilova, a frequent Trump critic, regularly uses X to voice strong opposition to his policies and actions through sharp political commentary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback