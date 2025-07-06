"Donald Trump has no f**king idea" - Martina Navratilova reacts in shock after President's confusing answer to Alligator Alcatraz question

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova shared her reaction to American President Donald Trump's bizarre comments on migrants who were detained at "Alligator Alcatraz", the nickname for a new migrant center in Florida. Under Trump's administration, many immigration raids have taken place, with Navratilova revealing that she's worried the U.S has become a "totalitarian" state. The former tennis player has criticized Trump on many occasions.

Ad

Martina Navratilova is recognized as one of the greatest players in tennis history. She made her breakthrough when she grabbed her first Grand Slam title at the 1978 Wimbeldon Championships, establishing herself as one of the best players in the world. Navratilova would go on to win 59 Grand Slam titles, with 18 in singles, 31 in women’s doubles and 10 in mixed doubles, making her the player with the most in Open Era history. After retiring in 2006, Navratilova has focused on other interests such as commentary and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

Ad

Trending

Trump was asked about how long detainees would be held at Alligator Alcatraz and instead of directly answering the question, he went on a long rant about his love for Florida, his personal connections in the state and the Oval Office. Navratilova reacted to this on X, writing:

"Omg!!! This man has no fucking idea what he is saying and why he is saying it. But Biden?????? God help us all."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Navratilova is a vocal advocate against the Trump administration, often criticizing his policies. She has mentioned before though that the only thing she agrees with Trump on is the exclusion of transgender women in women's sports.

Martina Navratilova on the biggest challenge women face in tennis currently

Navratilova has revealed the biggest challenge for women in tennis - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova has made her feelings known on the biggest challenge women face in tennis today. In an interview with BBC, she said that the salary gap between female and male tennis players is the biggest challenge right now. She said (0:50 onwards):

Ad

"It's still trying to get the corporate money because we still are lacking and lagging behind the guys in financials. And also men's sports has been around for, you know, 150 years. Women's sports is very young and it's just the right thing to do."

Martina Navratilova also discussed her health, revealing that she is "all clear" after she had previously undergone treatment for cancer in 2023. Navratilova is also a regular commentator for the BBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More