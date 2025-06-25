Martina Navratilova demands apology after boxer Imane Khelif told to 'return' Paris Olympics gold amid allegations

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova shared her reaction to the news that the International Boxing Association (IBA) has demanded Algerian boxer Imane Khelif to return her Olympic gold medal, just a year after her famous victory in Paris. Navratilova, who is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players ever, is a vocal advocate for the exclusion of transgender women in women's sports.

Martina Navratilova had a highly decorated career, winning a record 59 Grand Slam titles across singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. After her retirement, she has focused on other interests such as being a commentator and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and women's equality.

While speaking to the Daily Mail, the IBA President, Umar Kremlev, recently asked Imane Khelif to return her Paris Olympics gold medal. He also slammed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for not fighting the fairness in sport. The president of the IBA said (quotes via GB News):

"The IOC is not fighting for the fairness in sport. The IOC is giving away medals based on their political interests. Imane Khelif should be made to return the Olympic medal from Paris."

The news sparked a reaction from Navratilova on X, where she reshared the GB News post and wrote:

"Looking forward to all the apologies here!!!! All those who called us and most of all the opponents of Imane horrible names etc."

Martina Navratilova was recently named on the broadcasting team of the BBC for Wimbledon 2025, alongside other legends such as John McEnroe and Billie Jean King.

Martina Navratilova makes her feelings known on WTA's policy on trans athletes in women's tennis

Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova recently made her feelings known on the WTA's current policy, which allows transgender athletes to compete in women's tennis.

In an interview with BBC last week, Navratilova criticised the policy, saying:

"There should be no ostracism, there should be no bullying. But male bodies need to play in male sports. They can still compete. There is no ban on transwomen in sports. They just need to compete in the proper category which is the male category. It's that simple."

"By including male bodies in the women's tournament, now somebody is not getting into the tournament - a woman is not getting into the tournament because now a male has taken her place," she added.

Navratilova also discussed American President Donald Trump in the same interview, where she criticised his policies, particularly after his immigration raids and travel bans.

