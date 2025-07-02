"This is cruelty" - Martina Navratilova furious after Donald Trump says yes to controversial immigration judges at Florida detention center

Martina Navratilova has slammed US President Donald Trump for deploying Florida National Guard forces to serve as immigration judges at the newly built detention center, surrounded by alligator-filled swamps in the Florida Everglades. Trump joined the likes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also revealed that the facilities would encourage the undocumented migrants to self-deport.

Martina Navratilova, the former No. 1 who dominated the tennis world for years, retired with 18 singles Grand Slams and a total of 167 top-level titles. She was widely known for her rivalry with Steffi Graf and Chris Evert and even achieved a career Grand Slam in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. The Czech-American retired in 2006 but has since been an activist, a strong critic of Donald Trump, and transgender participation in women's sports.

Navratilova, who once wore an 'impeach' hat to take a dig at the US President at the 20219 Wimbledon, stood up against the strict dress code of the tournament. Years later, and since Trump got re-elected, she has been a fixture on X, calling him out on several occasions.

In a recent X post, a user lambasted the Trump government and Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, for deploying the city's National Guard forces to serve as judges of the migrants at the detention center, 'Alligator Alcatraz', surrounded by swampland, and alligators.

"Donald Trump green lights Ron DeSantis to create kangaroo courts for immigrants in a swamp airport so they can have their cases adjusted by military officers. This is lunacy."

Navratilova chimed in to write:

"This is cruelty, an abomination and another step toward full on Fascism."

The Czech-American was stripped of her Czechoslovakian citizenship and became a US citizen in 1981.

Martina Navratilova made her distress known after Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the Presidential election

Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals - Day 5 - (Source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova has been a supporter of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the Presidential race this year. However, when Trump emerged victorious, leading by a significant number of votes, she shared a post on X, expressing her woes and sharing a message for the US citizens.

"Well, Trump won. Fear and anger won. And a country that was born as a racist patriarchy proved beyond any reasonable doubt it still is a racist patriarchy. Not sure when this ceases to be true," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Before the declaration of the results, the 68-year-old urged people to 'VOTEBlue' in a string of her social media posts. Navratilova also revealed that she wouldn't have been a resident of the US had this been the scenario 50 years ago.

