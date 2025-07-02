Martina Navratilova brands Donald Trump "psychopath by proxy" after US President's bizarre explanation of 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Martina Navratilova once again lambasted Donald Trump after taking notice of the US President's take on the concept of 'Alligator Alcatraz', a remote migrant detention center located in the Everglades in Florida. The facility is a real-world reflection of Trump and his Republican allies' pledge to carry out mass deportations of illegal immigrants from the country.

Shortly before leaving The White House to pay an in-person visit to Alligator Alcatraz, Donald Trump was interviewed by Fox News' Peter Doocy. Doocy asked the US President:

"With Alligator Alcatraz, is the idea that if some illegal immigrant escapes, they just get eaten by an alligator?"

Here, Trump produced a bizarre answer, saying:

"I guess that’s the concept. Snakes are fast but alligators— we’re going to teach them how to run away from an alligator. Don’t run in a straight line, run *waving hand* like this."

Martina Navratilova, one of the most vocal critics of Donald Trump and the Republicans in the world of tennis, took notice of the US President's answer. The former WTA No. 1 and 18-time singles Major champion reacted to it with a chastening critique of Trump on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"Been calling him a psychopath by proxy for years. And I was right."

A few days ago, Navratilova had expressed her fears over Trump's actions following reports that suggested the US President was deceived by The Pentagon.

"Our country needs to be protected from Donald Trump" - Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

Amid tensions of an all-out war between the USA and Iran, a report surfaced that claimed that Donald Trump had been tricked by The Pentagon through a fake strike plan. The report was shared on X (formerly Twitter), with multiple users on the platform taking swipes at the US President, who had commanded the country's armed forces to strike at Iran's nuclear facilities days before.

Reacting to the report, Martina Navratilova kept up her relentless criticism of Trump, writing on X:

"It’s crazy…the fact that our country needs to be protected FROM THE POTUS is scary, in fact. It sure, let’s write another book about Biden and his cognitive issues….😳🙄🤔"

The US President's sudden decision to attack Iran stunned the world, particularly considering Trump's public statements on USA's role in the Middle East. The 79-year-old, through numerous past statements, had criticized USA's past governments of interfering in the Middle East's political affairs and pledged that the country wouldn't be dragged into another conflict there under his administration.

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More