"A disaster" - Andy Roddick and Martina Navratilova furious over $9.5B-worth Bill Ackman 'buying a wildcard' to play pro doubles at Newport

Andy Roddick and Martina Navratilova tore into American billionaire Bill Ackman for playing pro doubles in Newport. The 59-year-old received a wildcard and partnered with former ATP pro Jack Sock in a first-round loss.

The tennis world was not pleased when Ackman, the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, played a pro doubles match at the 2025 Hall of Fame Open in Newport. Although he received a wildcard to play the event, it is alleged that he received it due to his wealth instead of any merit.

Former American Grand Slam champions did not like the idea. 2003 US Open champion, Andy Roddick, said of the situation (via the New York Post):

"A disaster... The biggest joke I’ve ever watched in professional tennis."

Eighteen-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova slammed the $9.5 billion-worth CEO (valuation via Forbes) on X, writing:

"Apparently you can buy yourself a wild card. Oh to have the confidence…"

Ackman, known for his active social media presence, briefly addressed his performance at the ATP Challenger event on X. He described it as a humbling experience and admitted to struggling with stage fright. During the live-streamed match, Ackman said his body froze, making it hard to move or breathe.

Martina Navratilova slammed Bill Ackman for his support for Donald Trump earlier in 2025

Martina Navratilova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Bill Ackman, a longtime ally of Donald Trump and financier turned political voice, stirred controversy on X with a claim in January 2025. Soon after the US President took office, Ackman wrote:

"Other than the almighty, who has accomplished more in seven days than @POTUS Trump? To be fair, we have to keep in mind that Trump didn't rest on the seventh day."

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, a vocal critic of Trump, responded wryly on X, writing:

"Yup. God created, trump is destroying. Same thing, right Bill???"

Ackman, who publicly endorsed Trump in the 2024 election, supports his broader vision but criticized a specific policy. He notably slammed Trump’s sweeping trade tariffs, calling them "bad math."

Navratilova, meanwhile, has consistently opposed Trump’s policies. However, she maintains no personal ill will toward him, focusing her criticism strictly on policy.

Navratilova had emerged as a strong pro-Democrat voice in 2024, supporting candidates like Kamala Harris. She frequently posted about what could go wrong if Americans voted Trump into power. Soon after the new President was confirmed, the tennis icon wrote a scathing message to American voters.

