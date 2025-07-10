"Shame on ATP for allowing Bill Ackman to buy a wildcard" - Fans furious over $9.5B-worth American CEO playing doubles at Newport

American billionaire Bill Ackman's Hall of Fame appearance this week drew criticism towards ATP's rulebook. The Pershing Square CEO took a wildcard to team up with Jack Sock in the doubles competition at the grasscourt tournament. Many tennis fans alleged that the wildcard was likely paid, as they felt that Ackman doesn't have the aptitude to compete in pro events.

Ackman, who is a hedge fund manager worth a whopping $9.5 billion (via Forbes), has been a tennis fan for a long time. The 59-year-old went one step further in engaging with the sport on Wednesday (July 9) when he and former World No. 8 Jack Sock took a wildcard entry into men's doubles at this week's Hall of Fame Open to face the Australian duo of Bernard Tomic and Omar Jasika.

The billionaire businessman failed to have much of an impact during his first-round outing as he and Sock succumbed to a 1-6, 5-7 defeat in just over an hour. Tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) have since expressed their displeasure with him being allowed to play pro tennis without any previous experience of such kind.

One fan made a major comment, taking shots at ATP and alluding to how their 2025 rulebook states that tournament directors shall not accept "direct or indirect compensation" in exchange for a wildcard.

"I guess when you’re worth $9.5 Billion, tour players will treat you like a 'Make-A-Wish' child in your Challenger match. Bill Ackman is an absolute joke. Shame on the @ATPtour for allowing this man to buy a wild card," a netizen wrote in their criticism on X (formerly Twitter).

A few others reiterated the above fan's diatribe against the men's governing body.

"Somehow bribed his way into a professional tennis tournament today," one fan claimed.

"This is embarrassing for tennis. Ackman PAID his way into the Main Draw of a challenger," another insisted.

"The naked corruption isn’t even hidden anymore," one more fan rued.

"Truly disgraceful even by tennis' dreadfully low standards," another claimed.

The London-based organization, choosing to include provisions to fine players for "lack of commitment" in their rules, also drew the ire of a journalist.

"What’s the point of having a 'best effort' violation and penalizing the players for lack of commitment when at the same time this is allowed?" they asked rhetorically.

What does the ATP Rulebook say about tournaments' responsibility when it comes to wildcards?

The 2025 rulebook of the men's tennis governing body states in its Code section that no tournament director or any employee associated with the company can grant wildcards based on financial interests.

"No ATP Tour or ATP Challenger Tour tournament, or any person who directly or indirectly has a controlling ownership interest therein or who is the Designated Representative or Tournament Director or other employee or agent of an ATP Tour or ATP Challenger Tour tournament shall directly or indirectly, accept compensation in exchange for a wild card," an excerpt from the Code section of the 205 rulebook read.

Jack Sock, meanwhile, made his pro-tennis return at the Hall of Fame Open after having spent nearly two years in retirement. The American had signed up to play pickleball on the PPA Tour in 2023. While his comeback was ultimately unceremonious, he will likely be looking forward to playing the padel sport again.

