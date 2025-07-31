  • home icon
  • "Sick man" - Martina Navratilova aghast at allegations of Donald Trump allegedly making sexual comments about his daughter Ivanka

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Jul 31, 2025 14:03 GMT
Martina Navratilova and Donald Trump; All sources - Getty

Martina Navratilova slammed US President Donald Trump for once reportedly making inappropriate sexual remarks about his daughter, Ivanka. These allegations were brought to light by Miles Taylor, a former Trump administration official, who had dropped scandalous anecdotes about the US President in the past, too.

Martina Navratilova has always been a vocal critic of the US President ever since he first took office in 2017. She has often expressed her frustration with Trump. She, who sought USA's citizenship after her shift from Czechoslovakia, has said that her choice would have never been the United States if Trump were the President then.

In a recent X post, an excerpt of a report talking about how Trump sexualized his daughter made headlines. It also included specific lines from former official Miles Taylor's new book, 'Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump.'

“Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her."

The report also mentioned that former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly had to remind Trump that Ivanka was his daughter. Martina Navratilova, disgusted by the post, called Trump out, writing:

"What a truly sick man trump is…"
Martina Navratilova, who boasts 59 major titles in singles, doubles, and mixed, wore an 'Impeach' hat at a Legends' game once, publicly taking a dig at the President.

Martina Navratilova believes Donald Trump is "scared" to be exposed

Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals - Day 5 - (Source: Getty)

Donald Trump and financier Jeffrey Epstein were close friends until the latter was accused of sex trafficking, leading to his arrest and eventual suicide. It has come to the fore that Trump's association was reportedly clear in the documents retrieved while investigating Jeffrey's case.

The Trump administration, despite being pressed, refused to release any information, and recently, the President blamed the former Attorney General and FBI Director for planting his name intentionally, calling the allegations a 'hoax'.

Martina Navratilova was quick to share her view and said that the President feared.

"He is scared..."

The 167 top-level singles titlist has openly supported the President when he signed an executive order to ban transgender athletes' participation in women's sports and promised to cut funding of the institutions that would support it.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Navratilova condemned the International Olympic and Paralympic Committee for allowing Imane Khelif to compete.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
