Bill Clinton's alleged birthday note to Epstein raves about his "childlike curiosity," Perez Hilton claims ex-POTUS "flew on the Lolita Express"

Perez Hilton recently weighed in on reports surrounding former US President Bill Clinton and a note he allegedly wrote to deceased s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday.

In his blog published on July 25, Hilton cited a report from The Wall Street Journal, released on July 17. The report detailed an album created by Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell for his 50th birthday in 2003. The book allegedly contained letters and messages from the convicted s*x offenders' high-profile friends.

According to the outlet, the album also contained a note from former U.S. President Bill Clinton, where he allegedly raved about Epstein's "childlike curiosity."

"It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends," the note from Bill Clinton states.

In response, Perez Hilton expressed strong disapproval, further claiming that Bill Clinton also flew on Epstein's private aircraft, the Lolita Express.

"To compliment the 'childlike curiosity' of a pedo is really something else... This sounds like code for 'curiosity about children.' GROSS!...We knew [Bill Clinton] flew on the Lolita Express and had Epstein over to the White House. But he’s tried to brush off any idea of friendship with the pedo ring billionaire," Perez stated.

The American blogger and columnist further shared the blog link on X on August 6.

Perez Hilton reflects on claims that Bill Clinton and Donald Trump's notes were in the book's "friends" section

Furthermore, in his blog, Perez Hilton noted that The Wall Street Journal claimed that the album had multiple sections, one of which included both former and current U.S. Presidents under the "friends" section.

"Other sections included 'Science', 'Brooklyn', and 'Family per the outlet," Hilton added.

Perez's remarks about President Trump were rooted in reports from the outlet, which revealed that the book also "contained several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker," by the U.S. President. Inside the hand-drawn figure "was a typewritten note styled as an imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein, written in the third person."

"Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret," the letter concluded with these words.

Jeffrey Epstein Appears In Manhattan Federal Court On Sex Trafficking Charges (Image via Getty)

After denying the authenticity of the letters multiple times, the U.S. President filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the journal and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, on July 18 in Miami federal court.

Meanwhile, the POTUS also took to his social media platform, Truth Social, the same day, calling the journal's reports "fake news."

"We have just filed a POWERHOUSE Lawsuit against everyone involved in publishing the false, malicious, defamatory, FAKE NEWS 'article' in the useless 'rag' that is, The Wall Street Journal."

He continued:

"I hope Rupert and his 'friends' are looking forward to the many hours of depositions and testimonies they will have to provide in this case."

ANI @ANI US President Donald Trump posts, "We have just filed a POWERHOUSE lawsuit against everyone involved in publishing the false, malicious, defamatory, fake news "article" in the useless "rag" that is, The Wall Street Journal. This historic legal action is being brought against the so-called authors of this defamation, the now fully disgraced WSJ, as well as its corporate owners and affiliates, with Rupert Murdoch and Robert Thomson (whatever his role is!) at the top of the list... This lawsuit is filed not only on behalf of your favorite President, ME, but also in order to continue standing up for ALL Americans who will no longer tolerate the abusive wrongdoings of the Fake News Media. I hope Rupert and his "friends" are looking forward to the many hours of depositions and testimonies they will have to provide in this case. Thank you for your attention to this matter. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Reacting to President Trump's actions, Hilton remarked:

"Like he’s trying to pretend they were never friends, it’s almost more suspicious how he’s acting now!"

Perez also stated that speaking to the journal, Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, confirmed the authenticity of the book and claimed that he "remembered when Maxwell was putting it together."

"Bad for Trump’s lawsuit. Bad for Clinton. Well… good riddance, we guess!" Perez concluded.

Meanwhile, the album also included messages and notes from prominent figures such as Mortimer Zuckerman, Leon Black, Vera Wang, Leslie Wexner, and others, per The Wrap.

