Brooke Hogan shares her suspicions about her father, Hulk Hogan’s death - Perez Hilton reacts

Brooke Hogan, daughter of the late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, has sparked controversy following the former wrestler’s death at age 71. Hulk Hogan died on July 24 after suffering a cardiac arrest, and reports later revealed he had also been battling leukemia.However, during a phone interview on Tuesday’s episode of The Bubba the Love Sponge radio show, his estranged daughter made remarks that have drawn attention.“It’s weird that no autopsy was performed, because yes, you can have a heart attack, but what was the reason for the heart attack? is the question. To me, the no autopsy and the leukemia out of nowhere hits me as BS.”Podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton has now commented on Brooke Hogan's speculation in his latest blog. Hilton shared his blog on X on August 5 and wrote,&quot;Hulk Hogan Death Conspiracy Theories Fueled By Daughter Brooke: 'I Saw His Blood Work'Hilton spoke in-depth about Brooke Hogan's comments on her father's cancer revelation that came days after his death, through medical reports.What did Brooke Hogan say about Hulk Hogan's leukemia?In his blog, Perez Hilton stated that Brooke expressed surprise upon learning that Hulk Hogan had been diagnosed with cancer. According to Brooke, she had previously seen his blood reports during periods when he underwent medical procedures, but was unaware of any indication of leukemia. The blogger included her remarks from the interview in his coverage.“That’s what has me puzzled because they’re saying, ‘Oh, he had leukemia.’ And I’m like, ‘I saw his blood work every time [he had a past surgery],'” Brooke said.Hilton also commented that Hogan's daughter raised questions about how no one caught the high WBCs before the surgeries that he went through earlier.“Being through all the surgeries, you have to do a blood panel before any major surgery. How did nobody catch a high white blood count? That’s what bothers me the most,&quot; Hogan's daughter added.In the interview, Brooke claimed that cancer didn't run in her family.Perez Hilton, in his blog, said that law enforcement officials in Clearwater, Florida, where Hulk Hogan was pronounced dead, stated there were “no signs of foul play.” Hilton also cited a statement from a representative of the Clearwater Police Department issued in response to Brooke Hogan’s controversial remarks.“As previously stated, there are no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about the death,” a Clearwater PD representative told TMZ.Brooke Hogan claims Hulk Hogan did not want to marry Sky DailyHulk Hogan married yoga instructor and former Scientologist Sky Daily in September 2023. However, in the Tuesday interview, the former WWE Hall of Famer’s daughter, Brooke Hogan, claimed that he had expressed hesitation about the marriage.Brooke recalled a conversation before the wedding in which Hogan said Sky was “pushing” for marriage, but he was not prepared to commit. According to Brooke, the late wrestler stated:“I’m trying to figure out a way out of this thing.”Ahead in the interview, the Hogan Knows Best alum shared that her dad said that &quot;it’d be really bad&quot; if he broke up with Sky. She added that she was concerned with her dad's words. Brooke claimed that she dug up information about Sky following the conversation and found out that she was a Scientologist. However, Sky claims she is a former Scientologist. Hogan's daughter claimed that she again warned her dad, saying he &quot;needs to be careful,&quot; and advised him not to &quot;get married&quot; to Sky.Before marrying Sky Daily, Hulk Hogan was married to Linda Hogan from 1983 until their divorce in 2009. The former couple share two children, daughter Brooke and son Nick.Also read: Amazon reportedly overhauls Wondery Podcast Studio, cuts 110 jobs including CEO Jen Sargent in major shake-up