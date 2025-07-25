  • home icon
Brooke Hogan reportedly reacts to Hulk Hogan's death; details of heartbreaking last conversation revealed

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jul 25, 2025 05:47 GMT
Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan and Brooke (via Hogan's X handle)

Brooke Hogan shared a comment on Hulk Hogan's passing at age 71 yesterday. Hogan was taken to a hospital after a cardiac arrest call was made from his home. Unfortunately, Hogan's life couldn't be saved, and he died at the hospital.

Brooke and her father weren't on speaking terms at the time of the latter's passing. The father-daughter duo had their fair share of personal issues in the past that caused a rift between them.

According to TMZ, Brooke's brother Nick sent a text to her husband on Thursday morning to tell him that Hulk Hogan had passed away. He then broke the tragic news to his sister. Because of a “culmination of issues over the years," the relationship between Hogan and Brooke had taken a massive hit. As TMZ sources noted, Brooke reacted to her dad's death by sharing a heartfelt message about their last conversation. Brooke was able to tell her father she loves him when they last talked.

“lucky and grateful she got to say ‘I love you’ during their last conversation, and she feels at peace knowing she did everything she could to protect and support him.” [H/T TMZ]

More details on Brooke Hogan's last conversation with Hulk Hogan

Brooke last spoke with Hulk Hogan two years ago, about two weeks before the veteran got married to Sky Daily. Brooke was reportedly very worried about her dad's health and asked him to slow down and enjoy his life.

TMZ also learned that Brooke's husband tried his best to mend the WWE veteran's relationship with Brooke, but to no avail. He reached out to Hogan when Brooke nearly died giving birth, but Hogan's response was cold. He also didn't make any effort to see his grandchildren.

The report also noted Hogan was ready to mend his relationship with his daughter, but only on one condition. He “ultimately only wanted a relationship with her under his terms.”

Edited by Neda Ali
