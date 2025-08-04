Brooke Hogan’s husband gets candid about the reasons behind her difficult relationship with Hulk Hogan, Perez Hilton reacts 

Perez Hilton weighed in on Hulk Hogan's son-in-law's recent interview, in which he discussed the estranged relationship between the deceased WWE Hall of Famer and his daughter, Brooke Hogan. The columnist wrote in his latest blog article, titled Brooke Hogan’s Husband Reveals The REAL Reason She Was Estranged From Hulk Before His Death:&quot;Brooke and Hulk Hogan’s estrangement went WAY deeper than his marriage with Sky Daily.&quot;In a blog published on August 3, 2025, the American columnist and blogger referenced an interview with Steven Oleksy, Brooke's husband, published two days earlier in People Magazine. In the interview, Oleksy claimed that Brooke's decision to cut communication with her father had nothing to do with his third wife, Sky Daily, whom he married in October 2023.&quot;My wife will say it — it had nothing to do with his new wife. It had to do with the way he treated [Brooke],&quot; Oleksy said.Steven explained that the support the 33-year-old singer had given her father during his involvement in several controversies. This included the leak of a voice recording in which he used racial slurs against her ex-boyfriend, which had &quot;really taken a toll on her, and that &quot;it was a situation where she loved her dad very, very much.&quot;He emphasized that during their wedding in June 2022, Hulk refused to walk Brooke down the aisle and chose not to attend their ceremony. He also told Steven that he &quot;doesn't do weddings or funerals anymore.&quot;The former NHL player added that after a series of phone conversations between Hulk and Brooke, &quot;there were some things said, and a lot of mistruths,&quot; which caused significant strain in their relationship.Steven further explained that he remained in contact with members of Brooke's family in an attempt &quot;to keep that door open&quot; and understand whether he should protect his wife or try to repair the relationship.Reacting to Steven's comments, Perez remarked:&quot;Yeesh…&quot;Steven Oleksy claims Hulk Hogan had &quot;no interest&quot; in meeting their newborn twins View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn another statement to People published on August 2, Steven Oleksy claimed that Hulk Hogan didn't meet their newborn twins, Oliver Andrew and Molly Gene, before his death on July 24. He explained that he tried to reach out to Hulk &quot;about a month and a half&quot; following their birth.&quot;I sent text messages once again to kind of gauge where he was at, but there was no interest,&quot; Steven said.Steven, a retired NHL player, claimed that he and Brooke Hogan moved to Florida to be closer to Hulk as he was &quot;getting older.&quot;&quot;She [Brooke Hogan] was there for every surgery leading up to the last two years. She would fly down on her own dime, take care of her dad, and it just made a lot of sense,&quot; he added.He also emphasized that their relationship fell apart despite Brooke's efforts to understand Hulk Hogan's &quot;body, procedures, medications, and everything else.&quot;&quot;With that love comes heartache and comes many challenges that she's faced in the public and that she still faces today because of others' actions. At the end of the day, knowing how much she loves everybody in her family, I always try to support decisions that she made, and I always tried to support the relationships that she envisioned,&quot; Steven said to the outlet.Also read: Where is Joey Swoll from? Brett Cooper supports influencer amid Hulk Hogan controversy, claims he “bent a knee to the worst bullies on Earth”According to medical reports obtained by CNN, Hulk Hogan died at the age of 71 from &quot;acute myocardial infarction&quot; (a heart attack) in Florida.