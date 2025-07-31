Hulk Hogan's daughter made a shocking move before his death - Reports

As the wrestling world mourns the passing of WWE legend Hulk Hogan, a surprise revelation involving his daughter has come to light. The Hulkster passed away last Thursday due to a cardiac arrest.

Ad

This news left his family, friends, as well as a large legion of fans in shock. But now, details have emerged that his daughter Brooke Hogan isn't included in his will. Surprisingly, the decision didn't come from The Hulkster but from Brooke herself.

According to TMZ, Brooke asked Hogan's financial manager to remove her from her father's will, because she didn't trust the people around him.

"Sources close to Brooke tell TMZ that in 2023, she asked to be removed from Hulk's will ... because she didn’t trust a single person around him, and didn’t want to get caught up in a financial battle when he passed," TMZ reported. [H/T: TMZ]

Ad

Trending

The report also adds that Brooke wanted to protect Hogan from the people "she felt were taking advantage of him." However, after years of arguing with his father over this issue, she reached out to his financial manager and asked to be removed from Hulk Hogan's will.

Ad

However, according to TMZ, she will receive money from a life insurance trust that Hogan took out, which lists Brooke as one of the beneficiaries. While the relationship between Brooke and her father saw its ups and downs in recent years, she revealed that she reconciled with him before his passing and got to tell him that she loved him.

Following Hogan's passing, she also made a heartfelt Instagram post, dismissing the reports of a rift with her father while paying a tribute to him.

Ad

Brook Hogan revealed why she didn't attend Hulk Hogan's tribute shows

Following Hulk Hogan's passing, WWE honored the wrestling icon with tribute shows on SmackDown, RAW, and NXT. While Hogan's friends and family were present during these shows, Brooke was nowhere to be seen.

While her absence raised questions, she took to Instagram to clear the air about the situation.

Ad

"For those of you giving me c**p for not attending my Dad's tributes, @wwe did not extend an invite," she wrote in an Instagram story.

Hulk Hogan left with a fortune of $25 million to his name, but as it turns out, his daughter has chosen to stay away from it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE