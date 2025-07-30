"WWE did not extend an invite" - Hulk Hogan's family member breaks silence

Hulk Hogan's family member has broken silence on their absence from WWE's tribute shows. The Hulkster passed away last week, aged 71, due to a cardiac arrest, sending the pro wrestling community into mourning. Since then, fans and wrestlers alike have shared their tributes for Hogan, showing their love and respect.WWE has also gone on to honor Hogan on their weekly shows, starting off on SmackDown with a 10-bell salute and a video package highlighting his achievements. The same has been done on RAW and NXT. The tributes also saw Hogan's friends and family gather on the WWE stage to pay their respects.However, Brooke Hogan, the late WWE Hall of Famer's daughter, was absent from any of WWE's tributes, while her brother Nick was in attendance on Monday Night RAW.Brooke's absence from the show and her silence following her father's tragic passing led to much speculation and rumors. But now, she has come clear on what happened. She shared an Instagram story, revealing that WWE didn't invite her to any of the tribute shows for Hulk Hogan.&quot;For those of you giving me c**p for not attending my Dad's tributes, @wwe did not extend an invite,&quot; she wrote.You can check out the story at this link.There had been reports of Brooke and Hulk Hogan having a rocky relationship in recent years. However, after the passing of his father, it was revealed that Brooke was grateful &quot;she got to say ‘I love you’ &quot; during their last conversation.Brooke Hogan shared a touching tribute to Hulk HoganDismissing media speculation around her relationship with her father, Brooke Hogan posted a heartfelt tribute to The Immortal One on Instagram.&quot;My dad's blood runs through my veins. His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments. We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes,&quot; she wrote.Brooke also mentioned that she felt she had to clarify certain things due to the media's &quot;convoluting&quot; narrative.&quot;We never had a 'big fight.' My father and I never 'fought.' It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand. My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrooke also made another Instagram post, where she shared pictures of her time with her father over the years.Hulk Hogan's tragic death has left those close to him deeply impacted. His influence on the pro wrestling industry is undeniable.