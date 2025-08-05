Astronomer HR head resigns after viral Coldplay kiss-cam scandal with Andy Byron, Perez Hilton says the mistake was “very costly”

Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction to the resignation of Astronomer’s HR head, Kristin Cabot. Cabot’s exit was revealed to CNBC by Astronomer’s spokesperson through an email on July 24, 2025, saying that she is “no longer” with the company.Notably, Kristin Cabot was in the headlines after she appeared with the company’s CEO, Andy Byron, during a Coldplay performance in Boston, as per Page Six. The duo attempted to hide themselves from the camera after Chris Martin called them out.On August 5, 2025, Perez shared a link on X to an article he posted on his self-titled website and referred to the controversies that emerged from the viral moment.“Everybody makes mistakes. This one was very costly!” he wrote.Hilton's post (Image via X/@ThePerezHilton)In his article, the blogger and columnist addressed everything that happened at the Boston event on July 16, 2025. Hilton reminded in his article that Byron had already resigned as the CEO of the company.“After going viral for cheating – and his (ex?) wife immediately removing his name from her socials – there’s just no coming back from that! And now, his partner in crime, AKA his head of HR Kristin Cabot, has followed in his footsteps. And we don’t mean behind the stadium seats,” Perez wrote.Although Kristin Cabot or Andy Byron have not responded to Perez’s post or article yet, Astronomer confirmed the latter’s exit from the company through X on July 20, 2025. Furthermore, the company wrote in the post that until they find a new person for the same position, co-founder Pete DeJoy will be an interim CEO.Kristin Cabot was spotted outside her residence after resigning from AstronomerAround a week after Kristin and Andy’s kiss cam controversy, Cabot started trending when she was seen outside her house in Rye, New Hampshire. Daily Mail acquired the photos on July 25, 2025, showing Kristin watering the plants on the lawn of her residence.Kristin Cabot’s appearance at her house grabbed a lot of attention as her wedding ring was supposedly missing, as stated by the Daily Mail. Notably, she is reportedly married to Andrew Cabot, the CEO of Privateer Rum, and the current status of the duo’s relationship is yet to be made official.Cabot was seen in a pink outfit with a jacket. Furthermore, a few people were spotted in the back garden of the property, and Kristin had a conversation with an individual coming out of the car on the driveway. Cabot’s son was also spotted with the man.As mentioned, Kristin Cabot’s exit was revealed by a spokesperson last month.“I can confirm that Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer, she has resigned,” the spokesperson told Page Six.On July 18, 2025, an insider for Axios stated that Kristin and Andy were placed on leave by the company. An investigation was also launched by Astronomer into the controversy, and Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, deactivated her social media handles and removed her last name, Byron, as per Page Six.According to Newsweek, Kristin Cabot had been an employee at Astronomer since last November. Apart from Astronomer, she was previously working at places such as Razorfish &amp; DigitasLBi and Neo4j.