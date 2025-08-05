  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • Astronomer HR head resigns after viral Coldplay kiss-cam scandal with Andy Byron, Perez Hilton says the mistake was “very costly”

Astronomer HR head resigns after viral Coldplay kiss-cam scandal with Andy Byron, Perez Hilton says the mistake was “very costly”

By Anupal Sraban Neog
Published Aug 05, 2025 16:56 GMT
Kristin Cabot has resigned from Astronomer after Andy Byron
Kristin Cabot has resigned from Astronomer after Andy Byron's exit last month (Images via X/PopBase)

Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction to the resignation of Astronomer’s HR head, Kristin Cabot. Cabot’s exit was revealed to CNBC by Astronomer’s spokesperson through an email on July 24, 2025, saying that she is “no longer” with the company.

Ad

Notably, Kristin Cabot was in the headlines after she appeared with the company’s CEO, Andy Byron, during a Coldplay performance in Boston, as per Page Six. The duo attempted to hide themselves from the camera after Chris Martin called them out.

On August 5, 2025, Perez shared a link on X to an article he posted on his self-titled website and referred to the controversies that emerged from the viral moment.

“Everybody makes mistakes. This one was very costly!” he wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Hilton&#039;s post (Image via X/@ThePerezHilton)
Hilton's post (Image via X/@ThePerezHilton)

In his article, the blogger and columnist addressed everything that happened at the Boston event on July 16, 2025. Hilton reminded in his article that Byron had already resigned as the CEO of the company.

Ad
“After going viral for cheating – and his (ex?) wife immediately removing his name from her socials – there’s just no coming back from that! And now, his partner in crime, AKA his head of HR Kristin Cabot, has followed in his footsteps. And we don’t mean behind the stadium seats,” Perez wrote.

Although Kristin Cabot or Andy Byron have not responded to Perez’s post or article yet, Astronomer confirmed the latter’s exit from the company through X on July 20, 2025. Furthermore, the company wrote in the post that until they find a new person for the same position, co-founder Pete DeJoy will be an interim CEO.

Ad

Kristin Cabot was spotted outside her residence after resigning from Astronomer

Ad

Around a week after Kristin and Andy’s kiss cam controversy, Cabot started trending when she was seen outside her house in Rye, New Hampshire. Daily Mail acquired the photos on July 25, 2025, showing Kristin watering the plants on the lawn of her residence.

Kristin Cabot’s appearance at her house grabbed a lot of attention as her wedding ring was supposedly missing, as stated by the Daily Mail. Notably, she is reportedly married to Andrew Cabot, the CEO of Privateer Rum, and the current status of the duo’s relationship is yet to be made official.

Ad

Cabot was seen in a pink outfit with a jacket. Furthermore, a few people were spotted in the back garden of the property, and Kristin had a conversation with an individual coming out of the car on the driveway. Cabot’s son was also spotted with the man.

Ad

As mentioned, Kristin Cabot’s exit was revealed by a spokesperson last month.

“I can confirm that Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer, she has resigned,” the spokesperson told Page Six.

On July 18, 2025, an insider for Axios stated that Kristin and Andy were placed on leave by the company. An investigation was also launched by Astronomer into the controversy, and Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, deactivated her social media handles and removed her last name, Byron, as per Page Six.

Ad

According to Newsweek, Kristin Cabot had been an employee at Astronomer since last November. Apart from Astronomer, she was previously working at places such as Razorfish & DigitasLBi and Neo4j.

About the author
Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.

Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.

Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.

If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages.

Know More
Edited by Meenakshi Ajith
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications