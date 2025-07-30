“Bill Clinton’s sp*rm in a bucket” — Russell Brand quips about Ghislaine Maxwell’s “large white box” that was taken to prison post-DOJ questioning

Russell Brand recently reacted to the media’s coverage of Ghislaine Maxwell’s return to prison with a “large white box” after being questioned by the US Department of Justice. In a video posted through his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) on July 29, 2025, Brand also called out media outlets for pronouncing Ghislaine’s name as Glenn.Brand criticized the entire “ridiculous” coverage of the story as he shared some clips of the same being covered by several outlets, speculating what could be inside the “mystery box.” Following this, Brand’s co-host shared his thoughts.“It’s not like a thumb drive... I got all these papers printed out,” he said.Brand then joked about what could possibly be in the box.“Or sluicing about Bill Clinton’s sp*rm in a bucket... It’s not going to be that, is it? We’ve like, got, children’s imaginations. AI is going to destroy us if we don’t shape right up,” the comedian shared.Brand had initially shared a video of Inside Edition covering the news of Ghislaine Maxwell, alleged to be Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator.“Today, she was once again interviewed by a top Department of Justice official. And there’s this Maxwell at her prison carrying a large white box,” the host said in the clip.Russell Brand continued playing a video of WCTV covering the news, where it could be seen that Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney, David Markus, was present with her at the time of questioning. Markus was spotted wearing sunglasses in the video, and Brand addressed the same.“Hey man, I got shades on... Listen, when Glenn wants to talk, she talks to me. Sorry, I didn’t say that correctly. And you believe in love after love? Maxwell wants to talk. She talks to me. That’s why I had to get these aviators because I know the truth. You can’t handle the truth. You need men with guns. You need in prison with a big sort of thing from Target full of sluicing sp*rm of Bill Clinton,” he said, impersonating Markus.Russell Brand addresses how media outlets are covering Ghislaine Maxwell’s newsIn his latest video, also shared through Russell Brand’s YouTube channel on July 30, 2025, the actor and comedian played a clip where Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney, David Markus, spoke to the reporters about his client’s questioning. Another clip of Inside Edition’s coverage was displayed, which alleged that Maxwell was not trustworthy.Russell Brand continued making fun of how the news was covered, saying that a lot of trust was around when it came to trafficking children to “billionaire p*dophiles.” Brand directly addressed Maxwell as he commented on it further.“Glenn, can I talk to you? Sorry. Is that how you pronounce your name? Take a seat. Ghislaine, listen, since you’ve been trafficking all them kids and that, my faith in you has been eroded. I think the moment that the trust was challenged, you know, when you traffic those children, which is bad in itself,” he said.The Inside Edition report played in Russell Brand’s video also addressed how Ghislaine Maxwell managed to avoid being captured by the authorities by taking “extraordinary steps.” The report mentioned how a manhunt was launched, covering places such as London and Boston.The report also stated that Maxwell reportedly tried to evade the FBI with some fake photos taken at a Los Angeles-based outlet of In-N-Out. Chief correspondent Jim Moret, from Inside Edition, appeared in the same video, sitting at the table where Maxwell was allegedly seen sitting. Russell Brand reacted to the same by explaining why this was not news.“Is the news guy recreating a fake photo of Ghislaine Maxwell having a burger at an In-N-Out in LA? That’s not news. That’s another problem. ‘I didn’t know what it would be like to do this till I tried it for myself,’” he said, mocking Moret.Meanwhile, Russell Brand’s YouTube video has received more than 45,000 views, and the news outlets he addressed in the clip have not responded to the same.