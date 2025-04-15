"This guy has never been funny" — Internet reacts to Michael Blackson calling Jerry Seinfeld and Katt Williams overrated comedians

In a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue podcast, Ghanaian actor and comedian Michael Blackson seemingly shared his opinion on peers Jerry Seinfeld and Katt Williams.

Ad

The comedian's statements on The Art Of Dialogue podcast, a media and news company that primarily acts as a source for celebrity interviews, resulted in a flood of social media reactions.

When asked about who he believes is the "most overrated comedian" of all time, Michael explained that he never enjoyed Jerry Seinfeld's stand-up but did appreciate the 70-year-old's hit sitcom "Seinfeld".

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"He had a great sitcom and it was one of my favorite sitcoms, but I was never a fan of his stand-up. Maybe, Seinfeld. His stand-up just didn't do it for me but I love his show. But his stand up I could never really sit and watch," Michael Blackson stated.

Blackson then continued by bringing up Katt Williams, citing that he doesn't think the comedian's last few comedy specials have been "special," explaining:

Ad

"I think at one point Katt was so great. His last few specials have not been special to me. Just the last four was not that great but you know Katt went through some moments in his life, but he's still a legend and I still love this guy."

Michael proceeds to explain his view on comedy specials, claiming that these shows should not come out every year and a break between each gig is critical for a comedian's long-lasting success.

Ad

Several users took to the comment sections of The Art Of Dialogue's X post, featuring their conversation with Michael Blackson, with one individual criticizing the guest comedian claiming "he's never been funny".

Expand Tweet

Ad

More reactions followed from individuals sharing their opinions on Michael's recent statements on The Art Of Dialogue.

"How’s someone nobody rates out here calling people overrated," a user questioned.

"Michael you have to have at least one great standup yourself to criticize greats. And 20 plus yrs later he still doesn’t have one," a user claimed.

"This is coming from a dude who’s been trying to get “muthasucka” to stick and be funny for at least 30 years now," added another.

Ad

Several individuals were seen defending Jerry Seinfeld and Katt Williams in The Art Of Dialogue's comment section.

"Calling out Seinfeld as a standup comedian is low hanging fruit. He's right down there with people like Joe Rogan. Everyone knows they're trash, but it is what it is. Katt peaked several years ago, but his business model works for him and he's still funny, so more power to him," a user stated.

Ad

"I’d watch two Katt specials and a Seinfield episode before I watch any Blackson special," a user claimed.

"Seinfeld is a comic genius.. it was unique. Wasn't for everyone, but Michael blackson has been doing the same jokes since 2005," added another.

A few individuals were seen sharing their support for Michael Blackson, seemingly agreeing with the Ghanaian comedian's take on Jerry Seinfeld and Katt Williams.

Ad

"I agree with the Seinfeld stand-up. I tried one years ago. I couldn't watch 10 minutes of it, but the sitcom was a classic and Katt one of the goats," a user shared.

"Can’t be mad. It’s his opinion. I kinda agree with giving the specials a longer break but the world doesn't move like that anymore. Katt Williams word is at an all-time high, he got to eat right now," said another.

Ad

How much is Jerry Seinfeld worth? Comedian's multi-million dollar net worth explored

Jerry Seinfeld is an American comedian from New York, who did his first stand-up show at "Catch a Rising Star" comedy club in NYC before producing his highly successful sitcom titled Seinfeld.

The acclaimed sitcom ran for a total of nine seasons, between 1989 and 1998, before Jerry decided to end the show's run. In a 2021 interview with Esquire magazine, Seinfeld explained his decision to take his sitcom "off air," stating:

Ad

"I was at a point [where] we had done it for nine years and I realized I could go off the air right now and the show could be a legend. I could be a legend of the sitcom world or I could make some more money."

Jessica Seinfeld and Jerry Seinfeld attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris)

According to a recent report from Parade magazine, based on data provided by Bloomberg, Jerry Seinfeld's net worth, as of 2025, is speculated to amount to $1 billion.

Ad

Bloomberg’s 2024 analysis reports that Jerry Seinfeld earned $465 million through syndication deals since 1998 for his hit sitcom. The comedian also reportedly earned an additional $94 million from selling the streaming rights for all nine seasons of Seinfeld to Netflix.

Prior to Netflix's acquisition of the show's streaming rights, Jerry reportedly earned between $130 and $180 million. Seinfeld's net worth speculations suggest the comedian generated close to $3 billion in syndication deals between 1998 and 2013.

According to The New York Post, a representative from Jerry Seinfeld's team reportedly addressed Bloomberg's wealth calculation for the American comedian, calling it "inaccurate".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Perrin Kapur Perrin reviews music albums and the like as a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and a specialization in Finance and SMM, Perrin started out as a ghostwriter in 2017. Studying diverse musical genres for 7 years, and producing his own songs gave him an edge in comprehending and analyzing different artists and their discographies.



Perrin began his professional writing career by ghostwriting songs for upcoming artists, before moving on to music reviews. He carries out extensive research and double-checks information from a variety of news sources which include social media, artist/event websites, and other notable publications.



From Drake to Kendrick Lamar, Perrin's inspirations span far and wide across hip-hop's massive soundscape. When not crafting compelling narratives about your favorite artist, Perrin takes pleasure in writing and producing music, editing videos, and developing scripts for creators. Know More