Katt Williams net worth: Fortune explored as comedian purchases former military base to launch movie studio

Wild 'n Out star Katt Williams has reportedly purchased an Alabama-based old military base to establish his film studio. The Cincinnati, Ohio native is known for his work as a comedian over the years and appearances on various TV shows. Katt's net worth currently stands at $2 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

AL.com reported on November 22, 2024, that the military base is called Starships and it is surrounded by various concrete buildings. It also includes 90 acres of unused land and features 10 barracks alongside two big gymnasiums.

Amy Sisoyev, a publicist for Katt Williams, shared a statement, saying that the price of the deal is yet to be revealed and additionally confirmed that the property was a military base. On the other hand, the seller's representative Connie Alexander expressed his happiness in a statement to AL.com as he said:

"It's a visionary endeavor, and we're excited to see how this historic site evolves under his leadership."

Alexander additionally stated that Williams frequently visited the spot before purchasing it. AL.com stated in June last year that the property was listed by The Luxe Group for $1.5 million. Executive director of the McClellan Development Authority, Julie Moss, claimed at the time that a few parties were interested in purchasing the property.

Furthermore, the property was also refurbished in 2005 aiming to accommodate refugees from Hurricane Katrina. Although Katt's publicist has claimed that Katt has bought the property, the Comics Unleashed star has yet to address the same in an official statement.

Katt Williams has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as a comedian over the years

The NYPD Blue star has been a popular face for his skills when it comes to comedy. With a successful career of almost 33 years, his successful career is his main source of income considering that he has worked in several films and TV shows.

CelebrityNetWorth states that Katt Williams had once addressed his net worth by saying that he has earned around $10 million from his Netflix specials. He is currently residing at a property in Lawrenceville, Georgia priced at $235,000, which he had purhcased in 2013.

Williams developed an interest in comedy at a young age and he initially performed at various clubs before he turned 18 years old. He continued doing the same after arriving in San Francisco and performed at popular venues such as The Icehouse.

As a standup comedian, Katt has been featured in various specials such as Let a Playa Play and Kattpacalypse. In between all that, he slowly expanded his career to acting, starting from 2002. He hosted the BET Hip Hop Awards for a year and appeared in four seasons of the sketch comedy series, Wild 'n Out.

Katt Williams voiced in the video game, Grand Theft Auto IV, and has two documentaries in his credits, including Why We Laugh: Black Comedians on Black Comedy.

He has also been a part of various films and his debut project was Friday After Next, where he played Money Mike. He was even cast as Blaine Fulda in Scary Movie 5, which is the latest film to come out of the parody franchise.

Katt Williams played important roles in other films like Epic Movie, First Sunday, School Dance, and The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2.

